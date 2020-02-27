AMD has sold more GPUs than Nvidia, according to this analyst report

Team red is on fire. It seems like AMD’s winning streak won’t likely end anytime soon. After leaked figures from Mindfactory revealed that AMD’s Ryzen CPU sales are destroying that of Intel’s , the latest report from Jon Peddie Research is now showing that the Santa Clara company is winning in the GPU market as well.

According JPS’s Market Watch Q4 2019 report , AMD saw a 22.6% increase in overall GPU shipments in Q4 2019. This means that AMD now has 19% share of the GPU market, which is a 3% increase from Q3, while rivals Nvidia and Intel saw 0.97% and 2% drops respectively. That leaves Nvidia with only an 18% share - leaving AMD in the lead between the two.

That said, Intel still dominates the market with its integrated and discrete GPUs, taking 63% of the market share in Q4. And, Nvidia is still king of the discrete GPU game, taking 73% of discrete GPU shipments in 2019 over AMD’s 27%.

However, the fact that AMD's GPU sales are steadily going up is still great news for the company. AMD's shipments of discrete graphics in particular progressed to 27% of the market total, up from 26% in 2018 and 24% in Q3 2019.

With the highly-anticipated “Nvidia killer” Radeon RX 5950 XT just around the corner , those numbers are likely to go higher in 2020. Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Intel’s promising Xe discrete graphics will only perpetuate Team Blue’s dominance, especially in the laptop market.

Good news for the GPU market in general

It’s not just AMD that’s enjoying the fruits of its labor, however. According to Market Watch, the overall GPU shipments had increased 3.4% from Q3 2019. The overall attach rate of GPUs to PCs was up by 1.8% and the number of desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs also saw 12.17% increase in Q4.

Considering that GPU shipments have been historically flat in the fourth quarter, this is excellent news for the graphics card industry. JPR President Jon Peddie, even notes that this is “the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments.”

It’s not all good news. With the coronavirus epidemic crippling many of China’s factories and thus interrupting the supply chain, Q1 2020 “may show an unusual dip,” says Peddie.

However, with “Intel’s entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company,” 2020 is still going to be an exciting year in graphics card game.