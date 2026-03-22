<a id="elk-a5163af3-95ff-492a-8c08-f0b983dbecc1"></a><h2 id="it-s-time-for-the-carabao-cup-final-2">It's time for the Carabao Cup Final!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7442056c-520a-458c-82b7-c204f697ed53"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4732px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="iCcdQDtrPfbvACSF9XsoSA" name="Carabao Cup" alt="Carabao Cup" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/iCcdQDtrPfbvACSF9XsoSA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4732" height="2662" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="e8079155-b052-45af-af68-83b1c766091a">What a game we have in store today as Arsenal take on Man City at Wembley for the first silverware of the season.</p><p>Mikel Arteta hasn&rsquo;t won a major trophy with the Gunners since 2020, but chances won&rsquo;t come much better than this. His side have been flying in the Premier League and currently sit nine points clear.</p><p>Man City, though, are EFL Cup specialists, and Pep Guardiola&rsquo;s run of four consecutive Carabao Cup wins between 2017-18 and 2020-21 has to count for something.</p>\n