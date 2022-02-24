6 things you need to know about the new Oppo Find X5 Pro

Audio player loading…

The flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro has launched as the halo device in a trio of new smartphones from the Chinese firm, sitting above the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.

It's a powerful new flagship phone with plenty of features to boot, and you can relive its February 24 launch event with our live blog retrospective, but if you're short on time you've landed on the right page.

We've broken down the six biggest talking points about Oppo's new know, so tuck in your napkin and grab a fork, as it's time to feast on phone news.

1. It's ready to game

There's plenty of power under the hood of the Oppo Find X5 Pro, with Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset sitting at its heart.

We know from other devices that this is a powerful chip capable of handling pretty much anything you throw at it - and that includes the most demanding of games.

There's 12GB of RAM inside for speedy loading, plus 256GB of storage which should give you space for a number of sizable titles.

Interestingly, in the build up to the launch, Oppo announced that the phone would use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, but it was Qualcomm's SoC which got the name check on stage. Although, the MediaTek chip may well feature in the phone in certain markets.

2. Play for longer, recharge quicker

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro packs in a sizable 5,000mAh battery. That's just as well as it needs to provide power to the large 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's an upgrade over its predecessor - the Find X3 Pro - which didn't dazzle us when it came to battery life, so we're hoping for an improvement in this department with the X5 Pro.

However, a more significant point is the increase in charging speed for both wired and wireless.

3. Don't be fooled by the Hasselblad partnership

Oppo proudly revealed that it had worked with camera giant Hasselblad on the Find X5 Pro, but the latter's influence is relatively minor.

The camera firm doesn't appear to have had any involvement in the camera hardware, with its influence felt in the user interface instead. What it means is you'll get Hasselblad-esque shutter button and sound, along with some exclusive filters from the brand.

All that considered, the Find X5 Pro still comes well equipped for photography, with a trio of cameras on the rear comprising of a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto lens (for 2x optical zoom).

Meanwhile, round the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera.

4. The design is inspired by... spaceships!?

(Image credit: Oppo)

Yes, you read that correctly. Oppo is claiming that the design of the Find X5 Pro (and its siblings) has been inspired by spaceships.

And, to Oppo's credit, we can kinda see where it's coming from. The smooth, lunar-like bulge of the white ceramic rear camera block set against the black protective glass over the lenses does have an element of intergalactic finesse.

5. It makes you into a cartoon

(Image credit: Oppo Find X5 Pro)

Because why not? The Oppo Find X5 Pro has an always-on display option, which gives you at-glance information such as the time, date and icons for any new notifications.

However, it may also raise a wry smile each time you glance down, as it will create a cartoon-style outline of your face which can be shown here too. It doesn't have to be your face either, it can be a loved one's - just select a picture from your gallery and the Find X5 Pro will work its cartoony magic.

6. You can pre-order soon, but it's pricey

Has the phone has piqued your interest? Oppo Find X5 Pro pre-orders opened on February 24 in some markets, with an on-sale date set for March 14.

However, for those in the UK, pre-orders don't open until March 10, with the handset (along with the standard Find X5 and the cheapest of the bunch, the Find X5 Lite) due to land in Britain on March 24.

In the UK the Find X5 Pro will set you back £1,049 (roughly $1,430, AU$1,690) for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration - a touch cheaper than the Find X3 Pro which cost £1,099 / AU$1,699 (about $1,500).

That's the same price as the 128GB iPhone 13 Max and just £100 less than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so you may want to wait for our full review to find out if the Find X5 Pro lives up to its lofty price tag.

Oppo doesn't sell its phones in North America, so those living in this continent will just have to look-on from afar.