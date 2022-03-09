How to watch Servant of the People with Volodymyr Zelenskyy online from anywhere

Channel 4 has bought the rights to Servants of the People, the political satire that functioned as the precursor to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's path to becoming the President of Ukraine. With many territories around the globe looking to secure the licensing rights to the 2015 TV show, we've detailed how to watch Servants of the People online from anywhere - with those in the UK able to watch for free on All 4.

Watch Servant of the People Air date: 2015-2019 Total seasons: 3 (51 episodes) Creators: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Cast: Volodymry Zelenskyy, Galina Bezruk, Anna Koshmal, Stanislav Boklan, Yevhen Koshovyi, Elena Kravets Stream for FREE in the UK: Channel 4 / All 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It doesn't get much more meta than the premise of Servant of the People – a high school history teacher, Vasyl Goloborodko (Zelenskyy), becomes the President after a recording of him ranting about corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Landing the top job, the show follows Vasyl's struggles to navigate his newfound responsibilities in office in this brilliant political satire comedy, the first three episodes of which are now available to watch on the All4 streaming service.

Created by Zelenskyy, Servant of the People inspired the creation of the Ukrainian political party of the same name in 2018, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy later elected President of Ukraine in April 2019.

With people now keen to tune in, Channel 4 will be adding the entire first two seasons to All4 in the coming weeks. Read on below for all the details on how to watch Servant of the People online from anywhere.

How to watch Servant of the People online for free

The first three episodes of Servant of the People season 1 aired on March 6 on free-to-air channel, Channel 4, and can now be watched on catch-up through All 4. While it hasn't been confirmed exactly when, Channel 4 announced All 4 will host the first two seasons of Servant of the People on its platform at a later date. You'll need to create an account to watch, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The All 4 app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All 4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch Servant of the People online from anywhere in the world

If you're abroad, you'll be unable to watch Servant of the People online outside of the UK due to geo-restrictions on All 4 content.

If you're eager to watch the Ukrainian political satire, you'll be in need of a VPN service or Virtual Private Network to bypass geo-blocks. Completely legal, it's also very affordable, easy-to-use, and is able to encrypt your browsing and better boost your online security against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Servant of the People from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our #1 choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (for All 4 a server in the UK)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 and start watching Servant of the People as if you were back at home

(Image credit: Kvartal 95)

USA: How to watch Servant of the People on YouTube

While Servant of the People was once available to stream on Netflix across multiple territories, its licensing deal ended before Zelenskyy ran for president with no other service yet to have swept up the rights in the States. However, those in the US can watch full episodes on YouTube.

How to watch Servant of the People online elsewhere around the world

With foreign broadcasters seeking rights to air Servant of the People on their native channels, here are the countries and channels where episodes are readily available to stream now.