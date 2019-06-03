How to download and install the macOS 10.15 Catalina beta right now

At this year’s WWDC 2019 conference, Apple announced macOS 10.15 Catalina to the world. The latest version of the operating system that runs on Macs and MacBooks comes with a number of great new features.

The final release of macOS 10.15 Catalina will be available later this year. However, if you can’t wait that long, there are ways to get macOS 10.15 early, as Tim Cook himself announced that the macOS 10.15 Catalina Beta is available to download right now.

This does involve downloading and installing the early Developer Preview (and later Public Beta) versions of macOS 10.15, which won’t include all of the features of the final release – but will possibly come with bugs and errors while the software is being finalised.

If you don’t want your Mac or Macbook crashing at random times while you’re working, we’d strongly recommend waiting until the final stable release of macOS 10.15 later this year.

At this early stage you will need to enrol in the Apple Developer Program, which requires a payment of $100 (about £69, AU$140). This will allow you to download and install the macOS 10.15 Developer Preview.

If you can wait a little longer, the macOS 10.15 public beta will become available to all Mac and MacBook owners in July – and that will be free.

Back up your Mac before upgrading to macOS 10.15 Catalina

Whenever you make the move to a fresh-off-the-shelf new operating system, we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order.

So before you download and install macOS 10.15, make sure your Mac is backed up. For information on how to do this, head over to our ultimate guide to backing up your Mac .

macOS runs on several of the best laptops available today

How to enroll in the Apple Developer Program

If you really want to try out the macOS 10.15 Catalina Developer Preview, and you’re not currently enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, then go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, which will show you everything you need to sign up.

You'll need an Apple ID, and provide your basic personal information. Click the 'Start Your Enrollment' to begin and then follow the instructions. Remember, you'll need to pay $100 (about £69, AU$140) to enroll.

Image credits: Apple