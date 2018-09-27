The final official version of macOS 10.14 Mojave, the latest operating system for Macs and MacBooks, has been released, and it in this guide we'll show you how to download and install it safely and securely.

Since Apple announced macOS 10.14 Mojave earlier this year, a number of people have been testing out the early beta versions of the operating system. They've been checking out the new features and reporting on any bugs or issues they've encountered.

This means the final version of macOS 10.14 Mojave will be largely free of showstopping bugs, so you should be able to download and install it without issue.

However, as the operating system is still so new, there may be some macOS 10.14 Mojave problems that are still present. If you're worried, it may be worth waiting a few weeks so that all the issues are fixed.

Even with no issues, updating to a new operating system is a big task, so make sure you follow our advice in this guide on how to download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave. It could save you valuable time and frustration later.

If you encounter any issues after installing the operating system, then visit our guide on how to fix macOS 10.14 Mojave problems.

Can your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

Before you begin to download the macOS 10.14 Mojave, you should make sure your Mac can run the software. Apple has said that macOS 10.14 will run on every Mac released from 2012 onwards, which means if you have Macs from before then, you're out of luck.

However, Apple has said that Mac Pro models from 2010 and 2012 will be supported, but not right away. You may have to wait until a later beta version.

These are the Macs that you can install macOS 10.14 Mojave on:

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommend Metal-capable GPU)

Back up your Mac before upgrading to macOS 10.14 Mojave

Whenever you upgrade your operating system – and especially when you’re trying out a new operating system that has just been released – we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order.

So before you download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave, make sure your Mac is backed up. For information on how to do this, head over to our ultimate guide to backing up your Mac .

How to download macOS 10.14 Mojave

You can download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave from the App Store on your Mac. Open up the App Store in your current version of macOS, then search for macOS Mojave.

Click the button to install, and when a window appears, click "Continue" to begin the process.

You can also visit the macOS Mojave website, which features a download link for installing the software onto compatible devices. This will download macOS Mojave into your Applications folder. Once completed, the installer will open, and you can follow the onscreen instructions to install macOS Mojave on your Mac.

You might be asked to sign in with an administrator name and password during the process, so make sure you have those to hand.