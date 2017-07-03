How to create your own point and click adventure game

What would life be like if Sierra hadn’t created early PC adventures like King’s Quest and Space Quest? Where would we be without classic Lucasarts games like The Secret of Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle or Full Throttle?

We would be culturally bereft and sad. And while big-name entries into the genre have slowed down in recent years, point and click adventure games are by no means dead. Thimbleweed Park – created by Monkey Island veterans Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick – has recently made a big splash, and Tim Schaffer’s Double Fine is working on remastering many of the developer’s classic games for a modern era.

You won’t be surprised to learn that there's also a big community out there creating their own – the majority of which make use of Adventure Game Studio, by far the easiest way to emulate the classic Sierra and Lucasarts games of yore.

And while there’s a raft of free AGS games out there, some even reach commercial success. Let’s get started, with the help of a few free assets from the instagame pack at Sylpher.com – though you’ll want to create your own graphics when you develop your own adventure game.