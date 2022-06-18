England vs Barbarians live stream 2022: how to watch rugby online from anywhere

England and Barbarians face off for the first time in three years on Sunday, and with Fabien Galthie taking charge of the Baa-Baas at Twickenham, there's a little bit of extra flavor in the mix. Eddie Jones is a man under pressure, and he could do with some breathing room ahead of a legacy-defining series of contests. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an England vs Barbarians live stream wherever you are right now.

England skipper Owen Farrell won the club battle with Marcus Smith, but he may lose the war at international level. His young rival has a chance to make the starting spot his own ahead of a period that includes an Australia tour, the Autumn Nations Series, the Six Nations and the World Cup.

It's the selection of Danny Care that's really caught the eye though. The veteran scrum-half has been a standout performer for the Quins, and could play for England for the first time since November 2018. Uncapped Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman is another selection that's captured the imagination of fans, and Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga is in line for his long-awaited return from injury.

Charles Ollivon lost the France captaincy after sustaining a serious knee injury, and he'll be taking his role as Barbarians skipper extra seriously as a result. He's joined in the squad by Toulon teammates Louis Carbonel, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Christopher Tolofua, and La Rochelle duo Will Skelton and Levani Botia will be flying high after conquering Europe.

There'll also be a send-off for former England lock George Kruis, representing Barbarians in his final game before retirement. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an England vs Barbarians live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch England vs Barbarians for FREE.

How to watch England vs Barbarians: live stream rugby for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab) Amazon has the rights to broadcast England vs Barbarians in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. The game is set to kick-off at 3pm BST on Sunday afternoon. You can live stream the rugby from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

Watch an England vs Barbarians live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Barbarians live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Barbarians live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for England vs Barbarians on Prime

Using a VPN to watch free on Amazon Prime is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs Barbarians: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch England vs Barbarians on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream England vs Barbarians for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Brace yourself for a late night though, as the game is set to begin at 12am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream England vs Barbarians

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the England vs Barbarians game in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can I watch England vs Barbarians rugby in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any broadcasters are showing England vs Barbarians in New Zealand. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for a game that starts at 2am NZST on Sunday night...

Still, if you're still keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.