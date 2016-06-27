How to fix audio issues in Windows 10

For all the benefits that come with upgrading to Windows 10, there have been reports that some people have experienced problems with sound output, leaving them unable to enjoy movies or hear anything at all from their PC's speakers.

For example, users whose PCs have VIA HD Audio have found they can only hear sound from certain apps. Fortunately, there's a workaround if you're affected by this issue.

Right-click 'Playback Devices', right-click the audio output device and set it as the default device. Then select the device with your left mouse button, choose 'Properties', select the 'Enhancements' tab and check 'Disable all enhancements'.

That should fix the problem. For everyone else with audio issues, try the following steps. You'd be surprised at how effective they can be.