Burnley vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online – can the Clarets stop the Toon?

A tense afternoon looks in store for Clarets fans as they go in search of a win today at home to Newcastle that would secure their Premier League status. Currently one place above the relegation zone, Mike Jackson's men are above rivals Leeds thanks to a significantly better goal difference, but know anything less than a win here could see Burnley lose that advantage and end up playing Championship football next term. Read on to find out how to get a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online this afternoon, no matter where you are in the world.

Burnley vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday, May 22 Kick-off time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 8.30pm IST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley US live stream: Peacock TV / Golf Channel via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Having led against Aston Villa on Thursday, Burnley just about managed to scrape a potentially vital point in a 1-1 draw that leaves their fate in their own hands.

It was a far from convincing performance that will have done little to ease the tension at Turf Moor, with Matthew Lowton shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Calum Chambers that means the defender will miss this afternoon's crucial last game.

Having long-since secured their Premier League status, Eddie Howe's Newcastle have showed no signs of taking their foot off the pedal. Having derailed Arsenal's hopes of a top four finish with a superb 2-0 win at home on Monday, they're unlikely to offer up any favours to a desperate Burnley here.

It's all or nothing, so follow our guide to get a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Burnley vs Newcastle kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on Peacock and, unusually, the Golf Channel as the network looks to cover all the final day's key action live. If you don't have the Golf Channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. Peacock meanwhile costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. It'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Newcastle from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in the UK?

Despite the crucial nature of this game, Burnley vs Newcastle has somewhat surprisingly not been selected as one of the games that Sky will be broadcasting live on the final day of the season. That means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Burnley vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and is showing every single match, including Burnley vs Newcastle, which kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of the Champions League, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every Premier League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Burnley vs Newcastle in Australia. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, but this being the last game of the season, the late night will be worth it. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Burnley vs Newcastle at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, but this should be well worth the sleepy night. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and plenty more, for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Burnley vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League action online in India