Three brilliant movies are leaving Hulu at the end of April, don’t miss them

As it’s part-owned by Disney and Universal, Hulu often gets the best of both words when it comes to the movies it can host on its platform.

While Disney Plus has focused on a family friendly offering, Hulu’s selection of movies and shows draws from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as its own original programming. In addition to this, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, meaning the selection is constantly filled with the latest releases.

That deal does not mean movies stick around forever, and, with Universal having its own service in Peacock that it will want to prioritise, selection of movies will fluctuate for the foreseeable future.

That means every month some great movies leave Hulu and scuttle away, either to new streaming homes or just for some time away. We endeavour to keep you updated on everything leaving Hulu here, but, to make sure you don’t miss out on that film you’ve long had in mind to watch next time you have a spare two hours, we’ve compiled a list of three movies, three movies that are leaving Hulu at the end of April. Make sure you don’t miss them…

(500) Days Of Summer

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

You will find (500) Days Of Summer in many a list of the greatest romantic comedies ever, but that simple title does not do justice to a film that does a lot of things very different from your standard boy-meets-girl narrative.

The film tells the story of the, ultimately failed, relationship between Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Tom Hansen and Zooey Deschanel's Summer Finn. Told in a non-linear narrative, the film chronicles the 500 day duration of the pair's relationship, but jumps around in time, with many a flight of fancy along the way, including a particularly famous dance sequence set to Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams (Come True).

Playful, heartwarming and daring in its choice, this will raise plenty of smiles and tears as Gordon-Levitt and Deschanel play out the story.

When is it leaving?

April 30

Man On Fire

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Denzel Washington is on incredible form here as one-time CIA operative John Creasy. When we meet Creasy, he's struggling with alcoholism, burnout, and has recurring problems guilt over his actions with the CIA. Drifting along, he's suddenly given a purpose when an old friend convinces him to take a job as a bodyguard for a nine-year-old girl.

The pair build a relationship and Creasy begins to enjoy his life a little more. Then, the girl, whose name is Lupita and played by a young Dakota Fanning, is kidnapped. That triggers Creasy and he sets out to get her back, a mission that proves to be truly explosive.

The sadly-departed Tony Scott, who made both Top Gun and True Romance, knows how to direct big action set-pieces and that's fully showcased here. It's a fiery marvel and well worth taking in.

When is it leaving?

April 30

White Men Can't Jump

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this seminal coming of age is about to leave Hulu, but remains well worth your time.

The movie stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, Harrelson plays Billy Hoyle, a hustler who bets on players underestimating his skills on the basketball court, making them over-confident and willing to bet large amounts of money on the outcome of the game.

When he successfully pulls the trick of Snipes' Sidney Deane, Deane sees an opportunity and the pair team up to take their con to the next level.

A remake is on the way with rapper Jack Harlow among the key cast, but make sure you get out the original while you can.

When is it leaving?

April 30