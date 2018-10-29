Single's Day 2018 sales: What it is and how to find the best deals and real bargains

Single’s Day (or Guanggun Jie) – not to be confused with Singles Appreciation Day – had its humble beginnings in China to celebrate the pride of being single. It started in 1993 as Bachelor’s Day at Nanjing University, quickly spreading to other universities during the next few years.

November 11 (11/11) was chosen as the day for celebrating single-dom as the number 1 best represents someone sailing solo. Parties are organized where singles can mingle and, more recently, it has become the largest shopping day in China, spearheaded by retail giant Alibaba.

Single’s Day, however, is no longer restricted to China. With Alibaba operating worldwide, Single’s Day sales have spread to South-East Asia and is now creeping further south, heading below the equator to Australia and, potentially, New Zealand.

Last year, Alibaba set the world record for the most payment transactions made during the unofficial holiday. South-East Asian e-commerce company Lazada clocked up US$123 million in sales just on the back of Single’s Day, and we’re expecting the retailer to outdo that performance in 2018.

South of the border

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales so close to Single’s Day each year, the festival hasn’t picked up in popularity with retailers Down Under. However, with a growing Asian population in Australia, local retailers are gradually getting into the action.

According to the government body Trade & Investment Queensland , Australia became the third highest seller of goods to China via Alibaba’s e-commerce platform, but Aussie retailers have so far refrained from offering bargains directly to local shoppers.

Last year saw Aussie shop on Alibaba to make the most of Single’s Day deals, so there’s a good chance we could start seeing local retailers participate in the celebration by offering discounts on a wide range of products.

So come November 11, we’ll hunt down the best tech offers from participating retailers and list them right here, which means you won’t have to wait till Black Friday to find a great bargain. Be sure to check back again if you’d like to do some pre-Black Friday shopping.