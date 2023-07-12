You don't want to miss this Prime Day deal on our favorite Instant Pot cooker
This Prime Day will save you £30 on a seven-in-one Instant Pot
It's day two of Prime Day, and there's not long left to land a big saving on range of gadgets, like this Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 smart cooker which is £30-off at Amazon UK.
This Instant Pot cooker is our favorite budget option from Instant Pot's range, and it's an even better pick thanks to this year's Prime Day Instant Pot deals. This gadget is especially handy as it's seven in one, it's a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and food warmer.
Our favorite budget Instant Pot is £30 cheaper
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: was
£89.99 £59.99 at Amazon
This Instant Pot is a firm favorite of ours and the best budget Instant Pot out there thanks to its ease of use, versatility, and capacity. The 7-in-1 spec means that it's a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and food warmer all in one package. The only slight disappointment is that it was £5 cheaper last Prime Day.
This cooker is the best budget Instant Pot in our best Instant Pot guide for good reason. In our four-and-a-half-star Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 review we say that "you may as well donate everything else in your kitchen right now" because this large capacity cooker makes batch cooking "a breeze." It can take up a fair amount of kitchen space, but when it's seven gadgets in one that's to be expected.
The only reason you might want to hold off on this deal is that the Instant Pot has been cheaper in the past – so a better deal may appear in the future. But if you're desperate for a new kitchen appliance, this is one of the best you can pick up this Prime Day, especially if you're after something affordable.
