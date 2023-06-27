Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2023: date and what to expect

Prime Day Instant Pot deals are coming your way as the official Amazon Prime Day date has been set for July 11 and 12. To help you prepare for the two-day shopping event, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about this year's sale, including who can shop offers, when bargains will start, and what Prime Day Instant Pot deals you can expect.

If you're looking for the best instant pot (aka multi-cooker), which cooks in a variety of ways in one pot, then the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale is a great opportunity, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling Instant Pot models. You can find best-ever offers on Instant Pot pressure cookers, air fryers, coffee makers, and more in a variety of sizes and price points, so there's something for everyone.



While Prime Day is still weeks away, the retailer has released early deals that you can shop for right now, and we'll update this page if we spot any Instant Pot offers. In the meantime, you can prepare for the upcoming sale with our guide, which covers who can shop for bargains, when to look for discounts, and what Prime Day Instant Pot deals you can expect.

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day Instant Pot deals be available?

Amazon's 2023 Prime Day sale will officially take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. While we expect to see the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals will take place during those dates, Amazon is releasing early deals that Prime members can shop for right now and we'll update this page if we see Instant Pot offers.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

To shop for Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial which will take you through to Amazon Prime Day. This is only available if you haven't been a member before, and you'll have to remember to cancel before the month is up to avoid being charged.



Thanks to the popularity of Amazon Prime Day, other retailers are joining in on the fun by launching competing sales. In the past, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys in the UK have released sales in the same time period with deals that rival Amazon, and the best part is that, unlike Prime Day, there's no membership requirement.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals: what to expect

So what Prime Day Instant Pot deals can we expect at this year's sale? Instant Pot deals are some of the most popular offers at Amaozn's July sale, thanks to record-low prices on the popular yet rarely discounted kitchen appliance.



At last year's Prime Day sale, we saw older models discounted as low as $74.95 / £49.99, which was a fantastic price for a multi-functional pressure cooker. There were also first-time discounts on newer-model Instant Pot appliances such as coffee makers and air fryers.



At this year's sale, we hope Amazon will offer some of the lowest prices ever offers on older models, like the standard Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker. We also expect to see record-low prices on some of Instant Pot's newer appliances, like the Instant Vortex air fryer and Instant Solo serve coffee maker.

Last year's Prime Day Instant Pot deals in the US

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-qt: $99.99 $74.95 at Amazon

The 7-in-1 functionality means that this instant pot can pressure cook (up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods), slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It's quick and easy to clean up, and good for growing families. This is one of the best sellers on Amazon right now, perhaps because it's dinner time, but also perhaps because it can cook for up to six so that's an easy, affordable dinner party right there.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, 6-qt: $129.95 $89.95 at Amazon

This is one of the best selling instant pots in the US and it's one of Amazons best sellers right now. It's a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, coming with 2 convenient removable lids which are dishwasher safe. In total it has 11 customizable smart programs for air frying, pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more. There's even a free app with over 1900 recipes for you to indulge in. We like, very much.

Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, 8-qt: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

This pressure cooker will pressure cook and air fryer all in one pot. It'll also steam, slow cook, sear, sautés, dehydrate and more. In fact, it'll take care of cooking in 12 different ways so (potentially) that's 11-less appliances you need on the counter top. Oh and this one also comes with a 5.6-qt Cook & Crisp plate - perfect for entertaining.

Last year's Prime Day Instant Pot deals in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 5.7L: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

It's really good to see this popular instant pot discounted in the UK, too. It's a firm favorite of ours for its ease of use, versatility and capacity. The 7-in-1 spec means that it's a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yoghurt maker, steamer and food warmer. And at this price, it's one of the most affordable instant pots for seen in a while - just saying.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Multi Cooker, 7.6L: £249.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Combining an instant pot with an air fryer, this all-in-one multi-cooker will also pressure cook, slow cook, steam, grill, dehydrate and sous vide. The pot and pressure cooking lid is dishwasher safe, and it'll look smart on the countertop, too. We like that it has a built-in steam diffuser so it's quiet in operation. Not many we've seen have this function, and it's a good one to have - especially for evening entertainment.