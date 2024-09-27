You can save $100 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Watch FE with this preorder deal

Samsung is currently offering a generous pre-order deal on its new Galaxy Watch FE, a.k.a. the cheaper "fan edition" of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is on sale for $179.99 (it was $199.99), plus the additional offers that stack on top of that discount.

The real deal is the $50 guaranteed trade-in on eligible devices (listed on the product page) and $50 off for first-time customers shopping on the Samsung App for $100 off total. That, plus the 50% off you can save on an additional band (about $25 value), makes this one of the most valuable pre-order offers on the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. Even if you don't meet all these requirements, take advantage of a few to maximize your savings.

Today's best cheap smartwatch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: $50 guaranteed trade-in and $50 off first-time customers shopping on Samsung App

It includes standard health monitoring, exercise tracking, and other wellness features that can help your health. If you want an affordable Android-friendly smartwatch, this is it.

As per TechRadar's analysis, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE closely resembles the Galaxy Watch 4. It uses the same Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage. However, it comes with a few upgrades, like the switch from Corning Gorilla Glass to the new Sapphire Crystal display. It shrinks the display down to 1.2 inches, 396 x 396 pixels, and weighs less than the Galaxy Watch 4. (Note that it features a 40mm band, which is small for some preferences.)

Like standard wearables, the Galaxy Watch FE features health and fitness apps that can monitor your heart rate, track your workouts, analyze your sleep, and more. If you want a simple wearable that links with Android phones, this might be one of your cheapest solutions from a trusted brand.

