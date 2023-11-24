What time does Black Friday start? All the opening hours for Walmart, Target and more
Start preparing your Black Friday battle plan
The Black Friday deals bonanza is now fully underway, which means you can pick up fantastic online bargains from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But what if you want to shop in physical stores and peruse the bargains in person?
Many tech stores open early on Black Friday – which, if you haven't noticed, is today, November 24. So we've rounded up all of the opening hours for the biggest tech stores, and also their closing times if you're looking to drop in later.
With a number of stores, including Walmart and Target, closed for Thanksgiving, in-person competition is likely to be hot today – so it pays to draw up your battle plans in advance if you want to avoid the long queues.
The Apple Store Shopping Event also starts today, and runs through to November 27, which means you can get gift cards worth up to $200 to spend on accessories and more in the Apple Store. Deciding how to use a card is often easiest when you're browsing in one of Apple's physical stories, so we've included it in the list below.
Good luck in the sales!
Black Friday 2023 store hours
While there may be some local variations, these are the typical opening hours for all of the big tech stores on Black Friday 2023.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Opening hours (typical)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Apple Store
|8am – 9pm
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Best Buy
|6am – 10pm
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|B&H Photo Video
|9am – 1pm
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Home Depot
|6am – 9pm
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Lowe's
|6am – 9pm
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Micro Center
|8am – 10pm
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Target
|6am – 10pm
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Walmart
|6am – 11pm
|Row 8 - Cell 2
What are the best Black Friday deals?
If you don't fancy physically battling other shoppers, we're also roundingd up all of the best online Black Friday deals, and these can also give you a good idea of the kind of offers you'll find in stores.
You can either check out our pick of the 121 best Black Friday deals so far, or use our quick links below to visit your preferred store. Whether you're looking for a coffee maker, OLED TV, air fryer or tablet, there are some record-low prices available at the stores below.
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- AT&T: iPhone 15 Pro free w/ plan
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Verizon: free iPhones & iPads w/ plans
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
You might also like
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Mark is TechRadar's Senior news editor. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson