What time does Black Friday start? All the opening hours for Walmart, Target and more

The Black Friday deals bonanza is now fully underway, which means you can pick up fantastic online bargains from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But what if you want to shop in physical stores and peruse the bargains in person?

Many tech stores open early on Black Friday – which, if you haven't noticed, is today, November 24. So we've rounded up all of the opening hours for the biggest tech stores, and also their closing times if you're looking to drop in later.

With a number of stores, including Walmart and Target, closed for Thanksgiving, in-person competition is likely to be hot today – so it pays to draw up your battle plans in advance if you want to avoid the long queues.

The Apple Store Shopping Event also starts today, and runs through to November 27, which means you can get gift cards worth up to $200 to spend on accessories and more in the Apple Store. Deciding how to use a card is often easiest when you're browsing in one of Apple's physical stories, so we've included it in the list below.



Good luck in the sales!

Black Friday 2023 store hours

While there may be some local variations, these are the typical opening hours for all of the big tech stores on Black Friday 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Opening hours (typical) Row 0 - Cell 2 Apple Store 8am – 9pm Row 1 - Cell 2 Best Buy 6am – 10pm Row 2 - Cell 2 B&H Photo Video 9am – 1pm Row 3 - Cell 2 Home Depot 6am – 9pm Row 4 - Cell 2 Lowe's 6am – 9pm Row 5 - Cell 2 Micro Center 8am – 10pm Row 6 - Cell 2 Target 6am – 10pm Row 7 - Cell 2 Walmart 6am – 11pm Row 8 - Cell 2

What are the best Black Friday deals?

If you don't fancy physically battling other shoppers, we're also roundingd up all of the best online Black Friday deals, and these can also give you a good idea of the kind of offers you'll find in stores.

You can either check out our pick of the 121 best Black Friday deals so far, or use our quick links below to visit your preferred store. Whether you're looking for a coffee maker, OLED TV, air fryer or tablet, there are some record-low prices available at the stores below.