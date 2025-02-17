Walmart's mega Presidents' Day sale is live - here are 23 deals we're buying from $17

Presidents' Day has arrived, as has Walmart's official Presidents' Day sale. The retailer has massive discounts throughout its site, from coffee makers, mattresses, and robot vacuums to OLED TVs, smartwatches, and cheap laptops. You can find record-low prices on some of Walmart's best-selling products, with prices starting at just $17.



The deals team at Techradar has scoured Walmart's Presidents' Day sale and curated the 23 top offers we'd add to our cart. We found highly-rated products at incredible prices from brands like Apple, LG, HP, Bissell, Keurig, and Dyson. A few stand-out offers include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329, the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for only $69, and LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99.



Below is a list of the most popular Presidents' Day sale categories, followed by more of our pick of today's top deals. Walmart's Presidents' Day sale ends tonight at Midnight, which means you have just hours left to snag a presidential bargain.

Walmart's Presidents' Day sale - the 25 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are always best-sellers at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Walmart Dyson cordless vacuums are always Presidents' Day best-sellers, and Walmart has the affordable Digital Slim on sale for $249.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $105.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $105.99 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $234.99 now $199.99 at Walmart The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for the colder season, and Walmart's Presidents' Day sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.

Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower: was $378 now $296 at Walmart Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart Another budget laptop option from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale is HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $629 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart TVs are always a popular category during Presidents' Day, and Walmart has this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 at Walmart If you're looking for a premium display in today's Presidents' Day sale, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,099. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 - the lowest-ever price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

