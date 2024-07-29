Walmart's huge back to school sale is live: cheap laptops, AirPods, TVs and more

While it might still seem like summer is in full swing, August is almost upon us, which means a new school year is arriving soon. Walmart is here to help with a massive back to school sale that includes tech deals on laptops, printers, TVs, headphones, tablets, and more.



I've gone through Walmart's sale and hand-picked the 11 best back-to-school deals just below. You'll find record-low prices on best-selling tech gadgets from brands like Apple, HP, Acer, TCL, Canon, and more.

Some highlights include this HP 14 laptop on sale for only $239 (it was $519), the popular Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299 (it was $399), and this Canon Pixma wireless printer for just $59 (it was $99). You can also grab Apple's older but still fantastic MacBook Air M1 for $649 (was $999), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Shop more of Walmart's best back to school deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

Walmart back to school sale: the 11 best deals

Canon Pixma TR4722 All-in-One Wireless Printer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget printer this school year, Walmart has this Canon model on sale for just $59. The wireless printer features a compact design and comes with auto two-sided printing, a document feeder for multi-page scanning, and built-in fax functionality.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

A premium pair of earbuds is a back-to-school essential, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $79.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $10 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $179.99 now $119 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $119. That's an incredible price for premium over-ear headphones and the best deal you can find right now. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $239 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop this school year, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for only $239. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Walmart's back-to-school sale has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop: was $339 now $299 at Walmart

For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily reduced 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad at Walmart. For just $299, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You're also getting Dolby Audio speakers and long hours of battery life, making this a great laptop for students.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's back-to-school deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's back-to-school sale has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $478 at Walmart

A 65-inch QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop: was $979 now $599 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a budget gaming laptop with plenty of power, Walmart's back-to-school sale has the 15-inch HP Victus on sale for just $599. For your money, you get a Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, a decent (for this price) RTX 4050 graphics card, and a full HD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

