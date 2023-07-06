Walmart takes on Prime Day with a massive 50% discount on its Plus membership
Sign up and get early access to Walmart Plus Week on July 10
Amazon Prime Day is just days away (July 11 and 12), and Walmart aims to steal the online retail giant's thunder with an incredible deal on its rival membership, Walmart Plus.
Starting today at noon EST, you can score a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership, bringing the price down from $98 to just $45. This is the biggest discount we've seen on a Walmart Plus membership – and at just $45 a year, it's a whopping $94 less than Amazon Prime.
Walmart is looking to entice customers to sign up for Walmart Plus ahead of its massive Wamart Plus Week sale, which takes place next week on July 11-13, with early access for Walmart Plus members a day earlier on July 10.
50% off Walmart Plus membership
Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership
The Walmart Plus Week sale is kicking off with a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal, and a huge $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.
Walmart launched its popular Plus membership back in 2020, to compete with Amazon Prime by offering unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping with no minimum order value. Other Walmart Plus perks include a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales.
If you're an avid Walmart shopper and live near enough to a store to qualify for grocery delivery, today's deal is a no-brainer. For just $45, you'll get free two-day and next-day shipping on all orders from Walmart.com – no minimum spend required – and unlimited free grocery delivery from your local Walmart.
You can read more about the pros and cons of both memberships in our Amazon Prime vs Walmart Plus breakdown, and find out more about Amazon's offering in our what is Amazon Prime guide to membership benefits, trials, offers, and more.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.