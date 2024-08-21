Walmart launches a huge sale ahead of Labor Day: the 19 best deals from $24.99
Shop deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, iPads, vacuums and more
Just ahead of this year's Labor Day sales event, Walmart has some fantastic deals worth buying right now. The retailer is slashing prices on some of this year's best-selling tech gadgets and home items, with deals starting at just $24.99.
• Shop Walmart's full early Labor Day sale
I've gone through Walmart's early Labor Day sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals worth buying. The items listed below represent outstanding value, with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, Dyson, Bissell, and Keurig. Some of the best offers include Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for a fantastic price of $649, the Keurig K-Slim iced coffee maker for just $78, and the top-rated Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $149.
Below are links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, including back-to-school supplies, Halloween decor, and patio furniture, followed by more of today's best early Labor Day deals. Keep in mind that most offers include record-low prices that we don't expect will drop further at Walmart's official Labor Day sale.
Early Walmart Labor Day sale: quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & the Apple Watch from $80
- Back-to-school: tech, supplies & backpacks from $4.99
- Clothing: up to 40% off clothes, shoes & accessories
- College essentials: deals on tech, decor & furniture
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Halloween: decor, costumes, PJs & candy from $5
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: vacuums, coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $80
- Patio furniture: 40% off - deals from $19.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & more
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
The 19 best early Labor Day deals at Walmart
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Walmart
The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $24.99 at Walmart's early Labor Day sale, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the Apple AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker Machine: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Walmart
A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at Walmart's summer clearance sale. The Simzlife ice maker features a compact design and can produce up to 26 pounds of bullet ice, which is 2160 ice cubes, within 24 hours.
Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Mini air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The four-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space and
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart
Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $78 at Walmart
Make your beloved iced and hot coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Slim iced coffee maker, which is on sale for a record-low price of $78. The compact coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $88 at Walmart
Walmart's early Labor Day sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $88. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $88 at Walmart
Walmart's cheapest Labor Day TV deal is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $88. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom. Plus, the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $169 now $127 at Walmart
Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14, or 18-oz coffees and espressos. The difference is that the Plus has an automatic pod opening and a rotating water tank. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $127.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart
The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's Labor Day sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become one of this summer's best-selling appliances, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX: was $329 now $197 at Walmart
This amazing device has powerful suction that can clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. It also has a low-profile design that lets you reach under furniture with ease. When cleaning above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's deal matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $224 at Walmart
Walmart's Labor Day sale has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $224, which beats the recent Prime Day deal. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games. Note that's also down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy if you aren't set on shopping at Walmart.
Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $238 at Walmart
Walmart's Labor Day sale includes some fantastic budget TVs, like the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV, which is on sale for just $238. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $277 at Walmart
Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Walmart's Labor Day sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for a fantastic price of $277. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll, room mapping, and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $348 at Walmart
A 65-inch QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $547.99 at Walmart
If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V12 Detect on sale for $547.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and a high-tech illumination that reveals invisible dust on hard floors.
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,699 now $1,396.99 at Walmart
LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and we've just spotted the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,396.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
See more of today's best TV deals and look forward to the upcoming Labor Day TV sales event.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.