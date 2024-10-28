Walmart just released its Black Friday Ad: cheap TVs, iPhone, Dyson, toys and more

It has arrived. The highly anticipated Walmart Black Friday ad has been released along with the dates for its 2024 Black Friday sale. The retail giant will kick off this year's Black Friday deals event with multiple sales starting on November 11 and in stores on Friday, November 15.



That means Walmart Black Friday deals start in just two weeks. The retailer's Black Friday Ad reveals upcoming offers, including cheap TVs, best-selling toys, vacuums, tech gadgets, and kitchen appliances from brands like Apple, Dyson, Lego, Samsung, and Shark.

Then, Walmart's main Black Friday sale will begin on Monday, November 25, and in stores on November 29 (Black Friday proper). Its Cyber Monday sale will kick off on Sunday, December 1.



Like in recent years, Walmart Plus members will get early access to Black Friday deals. If you're not a member, Walmart is running a rare offer right now, which gets you a 50% discount on an annual membership. Walmart Plus perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and discounts on gas, to name a few.



I've listed the highlighted offers from Walmart's Black Friday Ad below, followed by today's best deals at Walmart, which include impressive discounts on AirPods, air fryers, laptops, and more

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2024

65-inch Samsung DU69 4K Smart TV: $398

$398 Apple iPhone 13: $199

$199 Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $69

$69 Lenovo 156 i5 8256: $299

$299 Squishmallows 8-inch Disney Boo: $5

$5 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Crash Crew: $10

$10 LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable: $30

$30 Restored 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro: $299

$299 Shark Stick Vacuum: $144

$144 Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $399.99

$399.99 BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dual Ionic Dryer: $159.99

$159.99 Beautiful 2-pack Slow Cooker: $15

$15 Indoor Outdoor Portable Basketball Hoop System: $109.99

$109.99 Razor Riprider Mini: $49

$49 Gtracing Gaming and Office Chair: $93.99

$93.99 Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coat: $50.99

$50.99 Charbroil Big Easy Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer: $99

Today's best Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday

Walmart Plus: save 50% on an annual membership

You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $55 now $49 at Walmart

The best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker is on sale for only $49. That's just $10 more than the record low and the best price we've seen all year. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart

Ninja's four-quart air fryer has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's pre-Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97.99 at Walmart

This exact model was a best-seller at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and it's currently marked down to $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Walmart

The Ninja Foodi air fryer is another Black Friday favorite, and Walmart has the 8-quart appliance on sale for $129.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket air fryer that can quickly prepare multiple foods at once.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

This HP 14t is an excellent buy at $199 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V8 Absolute on sale for just $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vacuum with a click of a button.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

Thanks to the Apple Watch 10 release, Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 9 on sale for a record-low price of $299 - beating Amazon's current offer. The Series 9 smartwatch packs Apple's S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

You can also look forward to more bargains in our Black Friday TV deals guide and our Black Friday laptop deals roundup.