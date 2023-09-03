Here are the 9 best Labor Day TV sales - up to $800 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Looking to upgrade your home display this Labor Day? Luckily, there are fantastic Labor Day TV sales, with record-low prices on some of this year's best-selling displays. I've sorted through all the available offers to bring you this weekend's nine best Labor Day TV sales.



I've covered Labor Day sales for half a decade, and TVs are some of the most popular offers thanks to clearance prices from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. Some of today's favorite offers include this Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV from Walmart, on sale for a stunningly low price of $238, and our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV, on sale for $1,596 at Amazon - just $50 shy of the record-low price.



If you're looking for a smaller display, you can get this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $219.99 at Amazon and LG's best-selling 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $649.99.



See more of our picks of this weekend's best Labor Day TV sales below, and keep in mind that most prices are limited-time offers, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal on Labor Day itself.

Today's 9 best Labor Day TV sales

1. Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $268 now $238 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? Likely not, but if you’re looking for a cheap small-sized TV for casual viewing, then this is a cost-effective option.

2. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1,828.82 | Best Buy: $1,599.99

3. Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap mid-size display, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series TV on sale for just $219.99. You're getting the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, all for under $220, which is an incredible value.

4. Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

5. Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

One of the best deals we've seen from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for just $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

6. TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price, which is why this TCL S4 Series display is such a steal this Labor Day. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

7. LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 Processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

8. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Labor Day deals, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.