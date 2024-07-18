This is your last chance to grab one of these 20 amazing gaming laptop deals before the Prime Day mega sale ends

Gaming laptops are almost always a major investment from consumers, and given their often premium pricing, it's not a purchase anyone makes lightly. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals on major gaming laptop lines from Alienware, Razer, Lenovo, Gigabyte, and HP do help take the some of the sting out of the sticker price.

If you want to take advantage of these deals though, you'll need to move fast. These laptops, and all the other Prime Day deals, will end in just a few hours.

So, if you've been looking to grab a new gaming laptop with the latest specs, make sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for all the latest gaming laptop deals right up until the sale ends.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) - was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch 1080p 165Hz

Processor - Intel Core i7-13650HX

GPU - RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe

OS - Windows 11 Asus ROG laptops tend to be among the priciest of their ilk but you can save a mighty $300 off the sticker price with this Amazon Prime Day deal while stocks last. The machine features a 16-inch 165Hz 1080p display with a powerful 13th Gen i7 CPU armed with an RTX 4060 for all your gaming needs. At just under the $1,100 mark, it's excellent value for money here from the boutique manufacturer.

Asus TUF Gaming A17: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Display - 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

GPU - RTX 4050

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 As far as huge gaming laptops go, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 impresses with its sub-$1,100 price tag thanks to this $300 saving. The RTX 4050 should be powerful enough for today's games in the system's native 1080p resolution, and you're also getting a leading CPU thrown in for good measure, too.

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,299.99 now $1,104.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

GPU - RTX 4060

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is the first discount that we're able to confirm on the MSI Katana A15 AI from Amazon, which gets you the brand-new Ryzen 7-8845HS paired with the RTX 4060, and a mammoth 32GB DDR5 RAM for an unstoppable price, made all the cheaper now.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch FHD+ 165Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX

GPU - RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 512GB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 There's a nifty $210 saving on the most recent Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop which features an RTX 4060 and a Ryzen 9 CPU to compliment its 16-inch Full HD+ display. At $10 under the $1,200 price range, it's well worth considering if you're interested in 1080p gaming for less.

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was $1,699.99 now $1,227.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 Don't miss this substantial $400 saving on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 which brings this Full HD RTX 4070 laptop down to under the $1,300 mark. While it's not the first time we've seen this price, it's still an excellent rate considering the combination of RTX 4070 with Ryzen 7 processor. You shouldn't have any problems maxing out games in 1080p here.

MSI Raider GE76 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599.99 now $1,249.99 at Amazon

Display - 17.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core i9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



The MSI Raider GE76 is an extremely powerful gaming laptop that's sturdy and ready to take a drop or bump or two! With $250 off, you'd be snagging a stellar gaming laptop with a beautiful display and good speakers to create an immersive gaming experience, though with it's weight we wouldn't recommend trying to carry this bad boy around. The gaming laptop scored a stuffing four stars in our review and comes highly recommended for gamers looking for a desktop replacement with a bit more to spend.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 There's a substantial $400 discount on this year's Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop which takes it below $1,400 for the first time that we're able to verify. You're getting the powerful Ryzen 9 CPU here with the RTX 4070 to power today's demanding games in QHD without breaking a sweat, too.

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,699.99 now $1,444.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 There's over $250 off the MSI Katana A15 AI mid-range offering which upgrades the base configuration up to a 165Hz QHD display and an RTX 4070 which is powerful enough to run games in 1440p. It's the first discount we've seen on this unit, making now an ideal time to consider investing.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED: was $1,769 now $1,484.99 at Amazon

Display - 14.5-inch OLED WQXGA touchscreen

Processor - Intel Core i9-13900H

GPU - RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 RTX Creator laptops rarely feature displays as good as what's seen on the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, especially under the $1,500 price bracket. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an RTX 4060 inside, it's just as good for gaming as GPU-intensive tasks, all with a compact form factor.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,899.99 now $1,614.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch QHD 240Hz

Processor - Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 This Asus ROG Strix G16 features a leading Intel Core i9-14900HX processor combined with a staggering QHD 240Hz display and an RTX 4070 for high-end gaming at a rate that's hard to beat. You're saving nearly $300 which may make all the difference, as the rig comes well under $1,700 for one of the first times on record.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,370.55 now $1,189.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz

Processor - Intel Core i7-13620H

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 The MSI Katana 15 was already one of the cheaper RTX 4050 laptops on the market, especially factoring in its QHD display, but it's made all the more viable with a further $210 chopped off the asking price, coming well under $1,200. That's a price we usually see for 1440p RTX 4060 laptops, and yet you're getting more graphics power here.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599.99 now $1,199 at Amazon

It's been a while since we've seen this MSI Katana this cheap at Amazon but right now it's back down to its lowest ever price. Overall, It's not a super-cheap machine but this MSI is easily one of the best value right now considering you get a high-end RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure, meaning you've got plenty of power here to even run games at 1440p resolutions.

Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,749.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 The 16-inch version of the Galaxy Book4 Pro keeps the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor but upgrades the storage to 1TB. A worthwhile increase if you need more room for files, applications and more. It also has a larger touchscreen so if you need more room to see what you’re doing, it’s perfect for that. It’s still very slim and only weighs 2.71 pounds so you can take it around with you without noticing.

Gigabyte Aorus 17: was $1,750 now $1,529.99 at Amazon

Display - 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz

Processor - Intel Core i7-13700H

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 If you're in the market for a competitively priced 1440p big-screen gaming laptop then you aren't going to want to miss out on the Gigabyte Aorus 17. There's a $219 saving here which takes it down to under $1,530 which is strong value for the hardware inside.

Gigabyte Aorus 15X: was $1,899 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz

Processor - Intel Core i9-13980HX

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is an excellent price on the Gigabyte Aorus 15X which packs in a powerful 13th Gen i9 CPU and an RTX 4070 to make use of the 1440p 165Hz display all for a rate that few of its competitors can match when discounted.

Alienware X16 R2: was $2,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 Simply put, this is the first big price drop on the Alienware X16 R2 that we're able to verify which takes this machine to under the $2,000 mark for the first time. It's a sleek and modern redesigned approach for the Dell gaming laptop brand running a Meteor Lake AI-powered chip with a staggering QHD 240Hz panel and powerful RTX 4070 GPU, too.

Alienware M18 R2: was $2,799.99 now $2,379.99 at Amazon

Display - 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz

Processor - Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4080

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 If you're in the market for a no-compromises gaming laptop for the future then the Alienware M18 R2 has what you need. While it certainly doesn't come cheap, this Prime Day deal knocks off a total of $420, taking it below the $2,400 price range. Considering the leading CPU and GPU combo, combined with the high amount of DDR5 RAM, this is a powerhouse made much cheaper.



Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: was $2,999.99 now $2,549.99 at Amazon

Display - 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

GPU - RTX 4080

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 2TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 You can now save a staggering $300 on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 which should go a long way to taking the sting out of the purchase. Armed with a Ryzen 9 CPU and an incredibly powerful RTX 4080 GPU, you will be able to push today's games to their limits in the system's native QHD resolution for a true desktop replacement thanks to the big 17-inch display. This, in combination with all the RAM and storage you'll likely ever need.

Razer Blade 16 (2024): was $3,599.99 now $3,299.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch OLED QHD+ 240Hz

Processor - Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU - RTX 4080

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 While the latest Razer Blade 16 doesn't come cheap, this $300 discount takes the edge off things. For the money, you're getting an unparalleled gaming rig featuring a leading CPU and GPU combo, with the 240Hz QHD+ OLED display and all-aluminium construction delivering a premium experience.

Razer Blade 18 (2024): was $3,699.99 now $3,399.99 at Amazon

Display - 18-inch QHD+ Mini-LED

Processor - Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU - RTX 4080

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this year's Razer Blade 18 which features a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ 300Hz display with a powerful RTX 4080 to flex today's demanding software without a struggle. The mini-LED panel tech allows for a peak brightness of 1,000 nits which is among the best in class for its size.

