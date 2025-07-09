It might be from 2018, but the Sony A7 III was ahead of the curve back then and remains a versatile full-frame camera in 2025. Since replaced by the A7 IV, I think the older model is the better value option of the two, especially over Prime Day – you can grab the Sony A7 III for just £987 at Amazon, or for just a little extra at Jessops.

Now at half the sale price of the A7 IV, the A7 III deal above is for the camera body only. If you're starting out, you'll want a lens too, and there's also a superb deal for the A7 III with 28-70mm lens – just £1,179 at Amazon for Prime members. For me, this is now the best value full-frame model bar none, and it's a camera that we lauded as "a fantastic mix of performance and image quality" in our review, in which we also awarded it a full five stars.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony A7 III (body only)

Sony A7 III: was £1,450 now £987 at Amazon This full-frame mirrorless camera powerhouse has the sort of specs you would expect from any modern-day camera: a 693-point AF system, 5-axis image stabilization, and uncropped 4K video will enable you to take amazing photos and videos. With around £500 off, Amazon's current discount brings this stunning flagship down to its lowest-ever price for the body-only listing. It's on sale at Jessops, too. Price check: £999 at Jessops

Five stars out of five was the verdict in our Sony Alpha A7 III review. Still, that was back in 2018, so is the A7 IV predecessor still worth looking at in 2025? For this Prime Day price? Sure!

There's the 24MP full-frame sensor which packs 5-axis stabilization, a superb 693-point autofocus system, and snappy 10fps burst shooting. It shoots uncropped 4K video up to 30fps, while the compact body features a tilt touchscreen and twin card slots. Battery life is incredible too, handsomely beating most modern day rivals – so all in all a versatile package.

Sure, newer models might have better video features, even snappier performance and a more versatile rear screen, but I think the A7 III is still a capable shooter and it's fantastic value. Sony cameras also enjoy a huge range of Sony and third party lenses, for any budget.

