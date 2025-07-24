This cheap ergonomic mouse I just tested is discounted to just AU$33.99 – here are 3 other budget buys under AU$50 I would recommend

I love a big-ticket purchase as much as the next bloke, but I'm sure many of you, like me, are feeling the Euro Summer jealousy kicking in – so it's time to start saving.

That doesn't mean you have to put your wallet away, though. While big sales periods like Prime Day or Black Friday are stellar times to grab one of the best tablets or a new TV, you don't need a huge spend or a massive discount to snag yourself some value.

Few devices emphasise that more than this vertical mouse from Ugreen. Covering it in my recent UGreen M571 Vertical Ergonomic Mouse review, it's basically a Logitech Lift dupe, and it's 74% cheaper.

Save AU$6 Ugreen Vertical Ergonmic Mouse: was AU$39.99 now AU$33.99 at Amazon It earned four stars in my review and I highly recommend it to those who haven't tried a vertical mouse before. It suits a variety of hand sizes (even large ones like mine, which the Logitech Lift struggles with). This model connects to your computer via Bluetooth (if your computer or device has Bluetooth built-in) or via a Bluetooth USB dongle (if your device doesn’t have Bluetooth). If your wrist hurts after long days at your desk, give this a try.

Whether you plan on using it until it crumbles in your hand or you're just looking to try a vertical mouse for the first time to see how it feels, this Ugreen mouse is a great option.

It has a 57º near-vertical angle to it's 'sail' – a design that encourages a neutral, handshake-like wrist position that I personally found much more comfortable when using it for extended periods compared to my regular pointer.

One thing I loved about it, even compared to more premium competitors, is that the Ugreen M571 offers a much wider base and larger frame overall. This allows for stable movement across a wider range of hand sizes, as your entire hand, including your little finger, remains on the pointer.

It's solidified itself as my at-home mouse and I'm buying another one to use in the office. However, that's far from the only budget bargain available on Amazon right now, so here are three more of my favourite cheap buys that I've bought in the past.

Save AU$20 Renpho body scales: was AU$49.99 now AU$29.99 at Amazon A set of scales is a set of scales, right? I've used these for years, and they're holding up just fine. While I can't speak to their absolute accuracy, as they're the only ones I've used, their readings remain consistent. That's all that really matters if you're tracking weight gain or loss. Plus, they have an intuitive mobile app that easily tracks your trends. This version runs on two AA batteries, but this rechargeable model is only AU$33.72.

Save AU$6.95 Remington 5-in-1 hair trimmer: was AU$29.95 now AU$23 at Amazon Before I upgraded to the Philips Oneblade 360, this was my all-in-one shaving solution. Granted, I can't grow much of a beard, but this trimmer should have no issue shaving through your thick mane. It can take care of your entire body with its five attachments (beard, nose and ear, close-shave, detail and adjustable comb) and it runs for sixty minutes on a full charge.