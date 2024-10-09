This Amazon Prime Day you can get some of the best AMD and Nvidia graphics cards on the market at their lowest prices ever

Amazon Prime Day is on day two and there are still tons of deals in tech to take advantage of, especially for graphics cards. Some of the best ones, featuring those at their lowest prices ever.

They include the XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX at Amazon for $788.49, the XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT at Amazon for $455.99, the PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White AMD Radeon RX 7900XT at Amazon for $669.99, the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at Amazon for $773.78, and the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti at Amazon for $459.99.



Each of these graphics are discounted at a great price, with some at near or at their lowest prices ever. Plenty are also featured as some of the best graphics cards, including the best AMD graphics cards and best Nvidia graphics cards.

Today's best graphics card deals

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX: was $999.99 now $788.49 at Amazon

The XFX version of the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX features a whopping 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a boost clock of up to 2615 MHz. It competed with the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and came out on top, earning a perfect five-star rating in our review.

XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT: was $549.99 now $455.99 at Amazon

The XFX model of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT comes with a respectable 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It's an excellent mid-range card due to better rasterization than the RTX 4070 and improved ray tracing performance.

PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White AMD Radeon RX 7900XT: was $829.99 now $669.99 at Amazon

Not only is the PowerColor version a beautiful white color, but it also comes with a lofty 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It held its own against the Nvidia RTX 4070 with its outstanding 1440p performance and it now features an even better price point to boot.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: was $814.99 now $773.78 at Amazon

MSI's RTX 4070 Ti graphics card features 12GB of GDRR6X VRAM and a boosted clock speed of up to 2655 MHz. It's a great, well-balanced card with some top tier performance and few drawbacks.

Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: was $529.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

The Asus version of Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a clock speed of 2655 MHz. It's also built for ray tracing with twice the ray tracing performance thanks to its 3rd-Gen RT cores, and up to four times the DLSS 3 performance due to the 4th-Gen tensor cores.

This Prime Day sale is one of the best ways to get a hold of some truly powerful graphics cards for a nicely discounted price. And the best part is that since these are third-party models, they come with more VRAM than the standard models.

