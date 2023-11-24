This Acer Aspire 3 Slim isn't just the lowest price it's ever been, it's the best Black Friday laptop deal I've seen so far, hands down
This Acer Aspire 3 laptop with solid specs is just $249.99 right now
When it comes to Windows 11 laptops, this Acer Aspire 3 for just $249.99 at Amazon for Black Friday is the lowest price we've ever seen it, and this might just be the best Black Friday laptop deal we've seen all week.
When it comes to Black Friday deals, some really stand out from the rest in terms of what you're getting for the price. This Acer Aspire 3 deal is 24% off, which isn't the biggest price cut we've ever seen, but with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you're getting some seriously impressive specs for a laptop this cheap.
The laptop comes with Windows 11 S-mode, but with these specs, you can definitely switch over to the full-feature Windows 11 Home OS (the process switching out of Windows 10 S-mode is the same as Windows 11 S-mode) for a much better experience for less than $250.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday Acer Aspire 3 deal
Acer Aspire 3 Slim (AMD Ryzen 3, 8GB, 128GB, 15.6-inch full HD): was
$329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
Cheap laptops like this don't come along every day, especially not with these kinds of specs. Powered by a 6-nanometer quad-core Ryzen 3 processor with Radeon graphics, 8GB LPDRR5 RAM, 128GB NVMe SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display, the 24% discount really doesn't capture how outstanding a deal this laptop really is. It's possibly the best Black Friday laptop deal we've seen all year.
More Acer Aspire 3 laptop deals
Looking for more Acer Aspire 3 laptop deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
