These PS5 game deals are so good you don't have to wait for Prime Day

While tech and gadgets often lead the way in sales, we've been blessed by a flurry of price cuts across some of the top PS5 games you can buy too. Given there's so much choice at the moment, we've picked out the best deals across a broad spread of game types and genres for you.

After all, an individual game is a far more palatable purchase in the middle of March than committing to a new TV or PC, so they're perfect for anyone looking for a spot of impulse-buying retail therapy. From the most epic of adventures to the latest sporting blockbusters, and superb remade horror classics to journeys in galaxies far far away, there's bound to be something for you here, so read on for our selection.

Today's best PS5 game deals

Dead Space (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FELECTRONIC-Space-Standard-Anglais-Playstation%2Fdp%2FB0BGPM3549%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $47.99 now $33.44 at Amazon

Probably the pick of the bunch from everything we've seen so far, this price on the Dead Space remake is an absolutely excellent deal. This looks to be the game's lowest-ever price at Amazon too! Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdead-space-playstation-5%2F6522929.p%3FskuId%3D6522929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $34.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDead-Space-PlayStation-5%2F1868831902%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $45.22 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FElectronic-Arts-Space-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0BGPM3549%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £25.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStar-Wars-Jedi-Survivor-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BP5KV13Q%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest in Cal Kestis’ thrilling saga, and received high praise from critics <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/star-wars-jedi-survivor-review-star-tours" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">(including us) when it launched. This isn't the game's lowest price, as it has been down to $29.99 before, but this is still superb value for money - I spent about 40 hours in this game which would translate to less than a dollar an hour. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6528657&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-jedi-survivor-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6528657.p%3FskuId%3D6528657&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy - $34.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStar-Wars-Jedi-Survivor-PlayStation-5%2F1515791379%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $44.80 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FStar-Wars-Jedi-Survivor-VideoGame%2Fdp%2FB0BLYZ7ST1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £24.99

God of War Ragnarök - PS5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6523243&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6523243.p%3FskuId%3D6523243&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not quite the lowest-ever price either, but still one that offers superb value for what we think is the number one PS5 game right now. It's an epic tale that continues (and ends?) Kratos' Norse mythology journey and it's worth every penny at this price. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGod-of-War-Ragnarok-PlayStation-5%2F1336533270%3Fathbdg%3DL1800%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart - $39.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6523243&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6523243.p%3FskuId%3D6523243&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Best Buy - $39.99



Elden Ring (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FElden-Ring-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09743F8P6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Getting a significant price cut just in time, with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on the horizon and only a couple of months away, this deal on Elden Ring is a cracker. This was a a few dollars lower on Black Friday last year, but by less than five bucks so this is a great deal. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6468170&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Felden-ring-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6468170.p%3FskuId%3D6468170&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $42.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FElden-Ring-PlayStation-5%2F979908708" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $49.94 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBANDAI-NAMCO-Entertainment-114991-Elden%2Fdp%2FB097M66Y91%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £37.95

Resident Evil 4 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

One of the very best games ever (in my opinion), reborn in one of the best remakes ever (again, in my opinion), and now down to its lowest price ever (this one's objective fact). What more could you want? Jump in for a record-low price and enjoy a stone-cold classic horror game. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6524186&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fresident-evil-4-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6524186.p%3FskuId%3D6524186&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $31.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FResident-Evil-4-PlayStation-5%2F1433893503%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $43.64 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FResident-Evil-4-Remake-PS5%2Fdp%2FB0B7GH1911%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £26.97

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASSASSINS-CREED-MIRAGE-STANDARD-PLAYSTATION-5%2Fdp%2FB0BDTQY4FR%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $29.97 at Amazon

My personal game of the year from 2023 has now fallen to a tantalizing lowest-ever price, firmly putting it into impulse purchase territory. There's never been a better time to embrace the focused and exhilarating journey of Basim. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAssassin-s-Creed-Mirage-PlayStation-5%2F1957510039%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $39.90 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6520422&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fassassins-creed-mirage-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6520422.p%3FskuId%3D6520422&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $49.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FAssassins-Mirage-Launch-Exclusive-Amazon-co-uk%2Fdp%2FB0BDG4TDZC%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £24.95

EA Sports FC 24: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FEA-SPORTS-FC-24-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0C9WBM4J1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $69.99 now $34.90 at Amazon

This was cheaper during Black Friday last year but this is still a super price for one of the biggest sports games right now. It's a great time to check it out and see whether EA had anything to worry about when shrugging off the FIFA name and license. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6551242&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fea-sports-fc-24-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6551242.p%3FskuId%3D6551242&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $34.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEA-Sports-FC-24-PlayStation-5%2F3669690758%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $35 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-PS5-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SZKDS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £19.99

The Last of Us Part I (PS5): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6510195&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-last-of-us-part-i-playstation-5%2F6510195.p%3FskuId%3D6510195&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Another remake, and the absolute definitive way to enjoy a PlayStation classic and one of the most emotional and enthralling games of the modern era. It's five bucks off its record low, but this is certainly worth the investment at this attractive discounted price. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6510195&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-last-of-us-part-i-playstation-5%2F6510195.p%3FskuId%3D6510195&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Best Buy - $39.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Last-of-Us-Part-I-PlayStation-5%2F1643604134%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $39.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLast-Us-Part-I%2Fdp%2FB0B4D7STV7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - £53.74

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6501075&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhorizon-forbidden-west-ps5-playstation-5%2F6501075.p%3FskuId%3D6501075&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

One of the most technically impressive and astounding PS5 games you can play, Horizon Forbidden West is an epic and breathtaking sequel for Aloy. It's also only a couple of bucks off its lowest ever price with this discount too. Bargain. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09RDRYF8L%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3DEQLX9DJ3W04B%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.-q8uOPi2ZNKzjptpPsAlTVZCL7b9jLugKI5_SdlKddk99TAHoQjhPLjXPB62h92vzTqIo8gViGnytd2GMijYEF2NwviONWuYoFYvqFBEnTw4qCEluTt25jGxfTlf9oSIaVZRdze6ZStSQ5tV9DI0T3dd0bWfjy-680O9umaAHKsSlNuWM-vL6xtj55OWapXkwjy_s9wJEZNRGMztXfXfxNFbzmE5wX5t5P_L7WuQEiU.mh1Lw0uqS6sDYbdbxQGwgMS9jREORcmYRNnHFsDUM50%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dforbidden%2Bwest%2Bps5%26qid%3D1711129747%26sprefix%3Dforbidden%2Bwest%2Bps%252Caps%252C187%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $29.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-PlayStation-5%2F1245612853%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $43.75 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlayStation-9720690-Horizon-Forbidden-West%2Fdp%2FB09FBCRKC9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - £34.99

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6459585&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmarvels-spider-man-miles-morales-ultimate-edition-playstation-5%2F6459585.p%3FskuId%3D6459585&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Considering this version of the game gets you the full Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (plus all the DLC) as well as Miles' own adventure, this is exceptionally good value at this price - a price that matches the lowest-ever on this game too. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSpider-Man-Miles-Morales-Ultimate-playstation-5%2Fdp%2FB08R8CJZC6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $50.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMarvel-s-Spider-Man-Miles-Morales-Ultimate-Edition-PlayStation-5-Spider-Man-Remastered%2F880748054%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $40 UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2694&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hit.co.uk%2Fbuy%2Fproduct%2Fmarvels-spider-man-miles-morales-ultimate-edition-ps5%2Fdgc-spidy2ps5.htm" data-link-merchant="hit.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Hit - £42.85

Madden NFL 24 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMadden-NFL-24-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0C6NDYH6Z%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $69.99 now $29.97 at Amazon

This looks to be a matter of a handful of cents off a lowest-ever price and, frankly, at under $30, is an absolute steal and incredible value. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMadden-NFL-24-PlayStation-5%2F2447901396%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $29.97 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6547578&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmadden-nfl-24-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6547578.p%3FskuId%3D6547578&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $34.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMADDEN-NFL-Standard-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0C5MBVTMZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £25.95

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlague-Tale-Requiem-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09TCCF84R%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $33.99 at Amazon

This is a bargain price for the gripping (but bleak) sequel in the A Plague Tale series which I personally adore. It's only four dollars off its lowest-ever price too so, you're getting some exceptional value here! Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FA-Plague-Tale-Requiem-PlayStation-5%2F173456689%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $39.45 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6503411&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fa-plague-tale-requiem-playstation-5%2F6503411.p%3FskuId%3D6503411&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $59.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FA-Plague-Tale-Requiem-PS5%2Fdp%2FB09TBF6SLW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £30.28

More PS5 game deals

Looking for more PS5 game deals or prices? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

