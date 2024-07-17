There’s still time, save a massive $230 on this Vitamix blender

Usually sporting a very high price tag, Vitamix blenders are often considered a premium purchase. So, if you’ve been coveting one for a while, then this really is the time to take the plunge as there is a huge $230 savings thanks to Prime Day. You can now get the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender at Amazon for $399.95 (was $629.95) .

Another reason this deal caught our eye is because it is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender. It hasn’t even been close to this price since December last year. It’s a saving of well over a third, making this a bargain if you were already in the market for a feature-filled blender.

Today's best Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender deal

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender: was $629.95 now $399.95 at Amazon

Amazon has gifted us with this massive $230 savings as part of Prime Day. The Series 750 has an abundance of features, but it still doesn't look overly complicated. Vitamix is known for its high price tags, so if you've been lusting after one of their blenders for a while, with this blender being down to its lowest since December, now's the perfect time.

So, what fancy features does it have exactly? Well, as you’d expect, it can blend fruit and veggies into smoothies and soups, but it also has some additional nice-to-have features, including self-cleaning, variable speed control, and five pre-programmed settings. It has a large 64oz container, making it good for a few servings or batch blending, and the jug has a useful spout to make pouring easier.

While we haven’t tested this model, we’ve tested the Vitamix A3500 , which features the best pro-level spot in our pick of the best blenders . This guide is also the perfect place to spot a suitable alternative if this blender is still out of your budget.

