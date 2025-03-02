If you're browsing for weekend tech deals, you've come to the right place. Amazon has a huge sale right now with clearance prices on best-selling tech devices, including OLED TVs, headphones, iPads, laptops, and smart home gadgets starting at just $9.99.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've combed through Amazon's sale to find the 23 best tech bargains. I selected highly-rated products, most of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, at record-low prices from brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dell and LG. A few stand-out deals that offer outstanding value include Apple's best-selling AirTags on sale for $64.99, LG's 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $379.99 and Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $29.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below and remember these are limited-time offers. If you want to shop more TV bargains, you can visit our roundup of Walmart's best TV deals happening right now.

Amazon tech sale - my 23 top deal picks

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17.99 when you apply code HDFTVWIN at check out. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer slashes 40% off the price, which is only $8 more than the record low.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Amazon has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and are $100 off at Amazon's tech sale. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $64.49 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $64.99 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $50 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $547.99 at Amazon Amazon's weekend winter sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Sony Bravia 3 55-inch 4K TV: was $699.99 now $548 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays – and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a good option if you want an OLED display for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR. Today's discount from Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest-ever price.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.