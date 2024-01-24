There's a huge Super Bowl sale at Target - deals on TVs, soundbars, NFL gear and more

Prep for the upcoming Super Bowl with Target's massive sale, which includes deals on everything from TVs, soundbars and mounts, to NFL gear, snacks and party essentials. Target's Super Bowl sale allows you to save on everything you could possibly need for the big game, all at one place.

Below, I've listed links to all the best Super Bowl sales at Target, followed by the top deals on TVs and soundbars. Some stand-out offers include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $399.99 and Samsung's 360W soundbar on sale for a record-low price of $149.99.



You'll find more of the top deals from Target below, followed by today's best Super Bowl TV sales around the web. You can also visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for more offers from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

The best Target Super Bowl deals

Vizio 50-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

You can get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Target

If you're looking for a big-screen budget Super Bowl TV deal, Target has this Hisense 65-inch A6 Series on sale for just $399.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Target

Another big-screen budget option is the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV for only $399.99. The TCL TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $499.99 now $429.99 at Target

Target's Super Bowl sale includes LG's 65-inch 4K smart TV down to $429.99 - a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 65-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Target

If you're wanting to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and this 65-inch model is on sale for $699.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Target

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 2.1Ch 360W Soundbar with Wireless Sub: was $209.99 now $149.99 at Target

You can grab this Samsung 360W soundbar for just $149.99 at Target's Super Bowl sale. The Samsung soundbar features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for superior sound, plus gamers will enjoy the Game Mode, which optimizes your gaming experience with synced directional audio.

LG SPD7Y 3.1.2 Channel 380W Soundbar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Target

You can score a huge $150 discount on this premium LG soundbar and subwoofer, bringing the price down to $249.99. You'll feel like you're in the middle of the game thanks to the dimensional audio backed by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Upfiring Height Speakers.

More Super Bowl TV sales

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.