The massive Currys Easter sale continues with dozens of new deals – here are the 22 best offers I'd buy
There's up to 30% off 1,000s of products, but these are top deals
The Currys Easter sale rolls on this week with a handful of new highlights alongside the dozens of deals already live. I've searched through the sale once more and picked out what I think are the 22 best deals, including big savings of up to 30% off TVs, laptops, phones, appliances, vacuums, and more.
What stands out to me as the best new offer is this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 for £499 (was £899).
That's a huge £400 saving on a modern and powerful laptop, which boasts one of the latest Snapdragon X Plus processors that delivers impressive performance and fantastic battery life. There's also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD built in, completing a solid all-around laptop for regular daily use, work, college, or a combination of all three.
As for other offers, I'd still put this Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV for £599 (was £799) on the shopping list if you want to bag an excellent price for one of the best budget TVs you can buy.
And there's also the perpetually popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £189 (was £229) – that's only £10 more than the lowest-ever price that was available on Black Friday. It's unlikely they will be cheaper for a few months yet, at least until the expected Prime Day sale in July.
Below, you can check out the biggest offers from all of the most popular categories in the Currys Easter sale, as well as all of my top picks from the event. There's no end date announced, but it should run through at least next Monday, giving you some time to browse what's available.
The 22 best deals in the Currys Easter sale
Display - 14-inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
There's a terrific combination of specs for the price in this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD. These can make work and everyday tasks a breeze. You also get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours, as well as a slim 14-inch display that makes this ideal for portability.
This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.
The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.
Use the code 'CURRYS50' at the checkout to get the flagship Google Pixel 9 for a record-low price. There's a lot of power inside thanks to the Tensor G4 chip and you get some great cameras, so it's an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This excellent device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life.
The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £200 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.
Display - 13.3 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This is the cheapest price for one of Samsung's flexible and versatile 2-in-1 laptops. It may be a previous-generation model, but it still impresses with its thin and portable design, high-quality 13.3-inch OLED screen and decent specs for all-around home use and light work. An S-Pen is also included for free to make the tablet mode even easier to use. You can find more powerful laptops in this price range if you need a device for more demanding jobs. However, this is more than capable of all day-to-day tasks and you're unlikely to find another laptop with premium features like the OLED display and 2-in-1 versatility for less.
This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer, which we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review, is down to a great low price at Currys. It has been cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for its record-low price while you still can in the latest Currys sale.
The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around and there's now a solid £70 saving on this comprehensive bundle at Currys. It features everything you need to get started – including a grip, extra batteries, a carry case, and more. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.
Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is down to its cheapest price yet in the Currys Easter sale. This version has a fairly basic processor, a smaller 11-inch screen and 128GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.
This is a good price for Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear headphones outside of a major sales event. The older XM4 were class-leading, so it's no surprise that Sony's XM5 are also incredibly hard to beat. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively. They used to be harder to recommend at full price because the XM4 are so good, but they're a much better buy with this discount
The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.
Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £429 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This Asus Vivobook 15 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.
Ninja's space-saving air fryer has been £10 less in the past, but this is still a good price for the popular and well-rated appliance. We loved it here at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking on any countertop, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 7.2L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but you get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics and general day-to-day use. Storage feels a little stingy at 128GB, but that's enough for your essential files and applications if you need a laptop for schoolwork, writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.
I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.
This slimline fitness tracker from Huawei is a couple of years old now but the value for money is undeniable now it's down to a super-cheap price. If you just need a basic device to track workouts, daily steps, sleep, and other health metrics (and receive phone notifications) then this is up to the job. It also boasts an excellent 6 - 9 days of battery life depending on use so you don't need to worry about recharging it all the time.
This is a good price for a large-capacity dual-basket air fryer from a top brand like Philips. We haven't tested this particular model, but in our Philips 500 Series Air Frter review, we thought that the manufacturer makes an appliance that consistently delivers excellent results. That should continue with this newer and more stylish model that has a 9L capacity, eight preset functions, and dishwaster-safe parts.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best cheap laptop deals in the Currys Easter sale. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive battery life of up to 13.5 hours and a decent-sized 14-inch display.
