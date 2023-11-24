The best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart: smart TVs starting at just $98
Record-breaking prices from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio
Walmart's Black Friday sale is going strong, and some of the best deals are on TVs with stunning prices on a range of displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio. You can find cheap big-screen TVs and high-end OLED displays with prices starting at just $98.
• Shop more Black Friday TV deals at Walmart
• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale
I've gone through Walmart's sale and listed the 11 best Black Friday TV deals still available. While some of the cheaper sets have sold out, some excellent bargains are still in stock and exclusively at Walmart.
Some of the best Black Friday deals that are in danger of selling out include this Vizio 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $488, our TV of the year, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV marked down to $1,597.99, and this Onn. 32-inch Fire TV for just $98.
See more of the best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart below, and keep in mind that the hottest offers are going quickly, and you might not see these prices at the upcoming Cyber Monday deals event.
The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals
Onn. 32-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart
This is a fantastic price on a 32-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 32-inch HD TV.
TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $238 at Walmart
If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart's Black Friday sale includes the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $238. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.
Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: $488 at Walmart
The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.
Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was
$338 now $268 at Walmart
A mid-size budget option from Walmart's Black Friday sale is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 - an incredible price for a 4K smart TV of this size. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$648 now $498 at Walmart
This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV: was
$1369.99 now $996.95 at Walmart
One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks, and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well-featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,000, this is a steal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart
One of today's best Black Friday TV deals is the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$2,597.99 now $1,597.99 at Walmart
The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,597.99 at Walmart. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,429 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of $1,429 - that's the lowest price you can find right now and $117 less than Amazon's current deal. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart
Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,899. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Sony A90J series 83-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was
$5,999 now $3,888 at Walmart
For those who want a massive high-end display, settle for nothing less than the brilliant Sony A90J. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy, as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J is going to give you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: Inspiron and XPS laptops from $260
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.