The Asus ROG Ally just dropped to a record-low price at Best Buy

Want to grab a solid Steam Deck competitor before summer ends? Best Buy has the Asus ROG Ally on sale for a record-low price of $379.99 (was $499.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the standard ROG Ally in months. The Asus ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor is also on sale, but it's much more expensive at $499.99 (was $649.99). Besides the discount on the handheld itself, Best Buy's offer comes with a free $40 carrying case for the ROG Ally and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Today's Asus ROG Ally deal

Asus ROG Ally: was $499.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is a respectable Steam Deck competitor that delivers with its powerful CPU/GPU. Its touchscreen display supports full HD up to 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for its memory, it effectively juggles tasks with 16 GB of RAM and stores up to 512 GB of games, apps, and more. Its lightweight build, cooling system, and other quality-of-life features also add to an otherwise solid package. This Best Buy offer includes a ROG Ally carrying case and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It also applies to the Asus ROG Ally model with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor instead of the standard.

The Asus ROG Ally features a 7-inch full HD touchscreen display with up to 1080p resolution and a 120hz refresh rate. It handles as much memory as mid-tier gaming laptops with 16GB of RAM and holds up to 512GB of storage. Most popular gaming platforms and apps, including Steam, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass, also work with the software. In its Asus ROG Ally review, TechRadar highlighted it lightweight, thin build, distinct honeycomb chassis, and the performance of its dedicated CPU/GPU. These strengths (and the weaknesses of Windows) echo in even the latest Asus handheld, the Asus ROG Ally X.

