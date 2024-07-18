The 9 best Prime Day TV deals still available - over $1,000 off 4K and OLED TVs
There's still time to find record-low prices on best-rated TVs
Day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale is coming to an end, and if you're looking for all the best Prime Day TV deals still available - you've come to the right place. As a deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through today's Amazon Prime Day sale and hand-picked the 9 best Prime Day TV deals that are still available at this hour.
• Shop more Prime Day deals
My list of Prime Day TV deals includes a wide range of 4K and OLED TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Insignia, and Amazon's own Fire TV lineup. You'll find 2024 OLED displays, as well as big-screen budget TVs, with prices starting at just $74.99.
A few stand-out offers include the highly rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99 (was $2,499.99), TCL's best-selling 65-inch 4K TV for $349.99 (was $456.76) and Amazon's 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV for just $329.99 (was $519.99).
Shop more of the best Prime Day TV deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's sale ends at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.
The 9 best Prime Day TV deals still available
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon
The best OLED TV deal from Prime Day is hands-down LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings this 75-inch model down to $699.99 – an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon
Looking for the cheapest Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for only $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $456.76 now $349.99 at Amazon
TCL's 65-inch 4K smart TV for $349.99 is the winner of the best big-screen budget TV from Prime Day. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $350, which is still a fantastic deal.
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon
LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is another contender for one of the best Prime Day OLED TVs. It is on sale for an incredible price of $1,796.99 - a price drop we wouldn't expect for many months. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon
If you've had your eye on Samsung's gorgeous Frame TV, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the 55-inch model down to $1,197.99 - a new record-low. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon
The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.