The 7 best Black Friday TV deals: $1,100 off OLED TVs, $99 smart TVs

There are naysayers out there who think Black Friday deals are a hoax. To them, Black Friday TV deals , in particular, offer nothing more than a slightly elevated discount over what you’d normally see at year-end as the supply of 2023 TVs is liquidated in anticipation of new models arriving in 2024. I am here to prove them wrong.

The Black Friday discounts we are seeing on the best TVs are notably good this year, with sales such as this $1,300 off the 85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED TV , and this $99 40-inch TCL Fire TV counting among the best deals. In between, we’re finding gems such as a Samsung S90C OLED TV for $1,299 and a 65-inch Hisense U8K mini-LED TV for $896 , a 36% discount.

Discounts in the 30% and even higher range appear to be the norm this Black Friday, which is great news for anyone shopping for a TV, big or small, to watch movies and sports or play games on. Below is a sampling of some of the better Black Friday TV deals we’ve found today while scouring the sites of major retailers.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 Samsung

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. This TV earned 4.5 stars in our Samsung Q80C review, and has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year, but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. If you're looking for one of the best deals around on a big screen TV, look no further.

TCL 40-inch FHD smart Fire TV: was $229.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 40-inch smart TV on sale for an incredible price of just $99.99. While the 40-inch TV lacks 4K resolution, it does come with the Fire operating system, so you can seamlessly stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,399.99 now $898 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this pre-Black Friday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, and this limited-time deal has the 65-inch version selling for just $499. That's a great price for a TV this size with not just a bright mini-LED backlight, but a QLED display, full array local dimming and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump quick on this deal before it's gone.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1699.99 now $899.89 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this early Black Friday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's recent Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A great overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance.

