The 2024 Super Bowl is one week away - shop this weekend's 9 best TV deals

The Super Bowl LVIII is precisely one week away, and if you're looking to upgrade your home cinema setup for the big game, you're in luck. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have some incredible deals on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs with record-low prices typically reserved for holiday sales.



As a deals editor covering Super Bowl TV sales for nearly half a decade, I've gone through this weekend's offers to bring you the nine best deals. My list includes big-screen TVs for cheap and TechRadar's best-rated OLED displays down to record-low prices. Some highlights include this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379.99, our TV of the year, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV down to $1,539, and Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV on sale for $799.99.



Shop more of this weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals below and keep in mind that Sunday's big game is just seven days away, which means time is running out to watch the 49ers and the Chiefs on a new TV. If you want to shop for more bargains online, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide.

Super Bowl TV sales

The 9 best Super Bowl TV deals

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Our best budget Super Bowl TV deal is hands down this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $379.99 at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,539 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,539 - a new record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 75-inch display, Amazon's best-selling Omni Series TV is on sale for $799.99 - the lowest price we've seen in years. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic Super Bowl OLED TV deal is the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $548 at Amazon

This Hisense set has been a best-seller here at TechRadar, and you can grab this 65-inch model on sale for $548 for the Super Bowl. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $348 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, which is down to a record-low price of $1,949 for the 75-inch model. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now and look forward to the Presidents' Day sales event, which will include Presidents' Day TV sales.