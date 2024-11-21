The 16 best Black Friday Lego deals - Disney, Star Wars, and Technic from $15.99
I'm obsessed with Lego and these are the best of the best deals
Black Friday is nearly here, and as a fan of Lego’s – well, obsessed with them – I know it’s prime time for discounts. And no, not just on a few sets or limited themes, seeing savings, but also on discounts across the board.
I’ve been tracking discounts all week and am ready to share the 19 Best Lego Black Friday deals broken up by theme. So if you were worried the Lego Star Wars Chewbacca wouldn’t see savings, fear not – that set is down to $145 on Amazon, a substantial 27% off. Additionally, you can save on the TikTok famous Lego Icons Flowers, Disney sets, those inspired by video games, and even classic brick kits.
You’ll find savings on Amazon, Walmart, and Target for Legos, but the official online store will likely toss in some discounts next week. But if you can’t stand to wait any longer, don’t want to risk an after-holiday delivery, or would rather not feel the burn of a missed deal, keep scrolling for the best of the best Lego Black Friday savings you can score right now.
Black Friday Star Wars Lego sets
At over 18 inches tall, Lego's Star Wars Chewbacca building set is an iconic recreation of the most famous Wookie. You'll construct it from over 2,300 pieces; at $145, it's a massive 27% off. While it's not an all-time low, it ships fast and is still a $55 savings.
This might just be the perfect stocking stuffer for a Lego or Star Wars fan. At 20% off and just $23.95, the Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack set is for play and display.
Darth Vader boarding the Tantive IV is a classic Star Wars scene, and this Lego Star Wars lets you recreate that moment. For just $43.95 – down from $54.99 –you get 7 Minifigures, including Darth Vader and two Stormtroopers, but you'll also score Captain Antilles. Maybe the best part, though, is that you'll build part of the iconic ship.
Do you love Captain Rex, or are you shopping for someone who does? You can't go wrong with the Captain Rex Helmet Building set, now just $55.99 on Amazon. It's a hefty build at over 850 pieces, and you're saving 20%.
Black Friday Disney Lego sets
If you're eagerly awaiting Moana 2's arrival on the big screen, you'll definitely have fun building the film's iconic 'Wayfinding boat.' You'll get two figures and over 300 pieces to build the boat. It's down to just $28 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Lego's Advent Calendars frequently appear on fans' wishlists near the top, and the Disney edition is no different. It's currently down to $32 and comes with several mini-builds and instantly recognizable figures like Elsa and Ariel.
Lego's Up house set – from the Pixar film – is just a few dollars away from the lowest price ever at $47.99. If you're shopping for a Pixar fan or are one yourself, you'll love the building and display experience with this set. It's not just the iconic house from the film; you get figures for Carl Fredricksen, Russell, and Dug.
Black Friday Lego Creator sets
What's better than one Lego set? Easy, a 3-in-1 Lego Set, and right now, the Exotic Parrot set is just $15.99 on Amazon, down from $19.99. And if birds aren't your thing, you can also use the same 253 bricks to build a fish or a frog.
Like the set above, this 3-in-1 from Lego Creator lets you build a propeller plane, a hot rod and SUV car, or a flatbed truck. Pretty cool and appeals to the action hero or heroine in all of us. It's down to $15.99 on Amazon.
Down to a new record low price of $87.95, Lego's Creator 3-in-1 Space Roller Coaster might be the most fun set around. Yes, it's a working rollercoaster, but you can build three different rides. Those include the rollercoaster mentioned above, a drop tower, and a carousel.
Black Friday Lego Ideas sets
At over 3,000 pieces, the Lego Ideas Tree House set is one that you'll proudly display after a fun, likely longer build. It's 16% off at $209.99 on Amazon and looks fantastic. You can even swap out the leaves based on the season.
Fan of the Space Age? Lego's Ideas Tales of The Space Age captures it uniquely and will have you build four 3D postcards that each capture a distinct moment. This set is just $34.99 – originally $49.99 – on Amazon right now.
At $5 over the lowest price we've ever tracked, Lego's Art Hokusai The Great Wave set is the perfect gift for any art fan. It also adds a new dimension to the iconic piece of art.
Black Friday Lego Technic sets
Technic sets are some of the best Lego sets around, and this Technic Plent Earn and Moon in Orbit set checks off all the boxes. It's not only an engaging build at over 520 pieces, but it's interactive and functions to see how the earth and moon orbit each other, as well as the sun.
Two cars is better than one, and this Lego Technic set lets you build a McLaren Formula E Race Car and a 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. Both sport plenty of pieces in the brand's iconic orange. Plus, you get a figure for 31% off at $51.99.
$105 off a Lego set is not an everyday occurrence, but that's the case with this massive Technic build. The 2,883-piece Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR is a rare 15% off at $595.99 on Amazon. It stands over 38 inches tall and functions as a crane that can lift up other Lego creations.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.