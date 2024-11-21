The 16 best Black Friday Lego deals - Disney, Star Wars, and Technic from $15.99

Black Friday is nearly here, and as a fan of Lego’s – well, obsessed with them – I know it’s prime time for discounts. And no, not just on a few sets or limited themes, seeing savings, but also on discounts across the board.

I’ve been tracking discounts all week and am ready to share the 19 Best Lego Black Friday deals broken up by theme. So if you were worried the Lego Star Wars Chewbacca wouldn’t see savings, fear not – that set is down to $145 on Amazon, a substantial 27% off. Additionally, you can save on the TikTok famous Lego Icons Flowers, Disney sets, those inspired by video games, and even classic brick kits.

You’ll find savings on Amazon, Walmart, and Target for Legos, but the official online store will likely toss in some discounts next week. But if you can’t stand to wait any longer, don’t want to risk an after-holiday delivery, or would rather not feel the burn of a missed deal, keep scrolling for the best of the best Lego Black Friday savings you can score right now.

Black Friday Star Wars Lego sets

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca Set: was $199.99 now $145 at Amazon At over 18 inches tall, Lego's Star Wars Chewbacca building set is an iconic recreation of the most famous Wookie. You'll construct it from over 2,300 pieces; at $145, it's a massive 27% off. While it's not an all-time low, it ships fast and is still a $55 savings.

Black Friday Disney Lego sets

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024: Lego's Advent Calendars frequently appear on fans' wishlists near the top, and the Disney edition is no different. It's currently down to $32 and comes with several mini-builds and instantly recognizable figures like Elsa and Ariel.

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon Lego's Up house set – from the Pixar film – is just a few dollars away from the lowest price ever at $47.99. If you're shopping for a Pixar fan or are one yourself, you'll love the building and display experience with this set. It's not just the iconic house from the film; you get figures for Carl Fredricksen, Russell, and Dug.

Black Friday Lego Creator sets

Black Friday Lego Ideas sets

Lego Ideas Tree House set: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon At over 3,000 pieces, the Lego Ideas Tree House set is one that you'll proudly display after a fun, likely longer build. It's 16% off at $209.99 on Amazon and looks fantastic. You can even swap out the leaves based on the season.

Lego LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave set: At $5 over the lowest price we've ever tracked, Lego's Art Hokusai The Great Wave set is the perfect gift for any art fan. It also adds a new dimension to the iconic piece of art.

Black Friday Lego Technic sets

Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set: was $74.99 now $59.95 at Amazon Technic sets are some of the best Lego sets around, and this Technic Plent Earn and Moon in Orbit set checks off all the boxes. It's not only an engaging build at over 520 pieces, but it's interactive and functions to see how the earth and moon orbit each other, as well as the sun.

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR: was $699.99 now $595.99 at Amazon $105 off a Lego set is not an everyday occurrence, but that's the case with this massive Technic build. The 2,883-piece Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR is a rare 15% off at $595.99 on Amazon. It stands over 38 inches tall and functions as a crane that can lift up other Lego creations.

