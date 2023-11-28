Shop the 71 best Cyber Monday tech deals before midnight

Here at TechRadar, we're tech experts (hence the name), which is why we've rounded up the 71 absolute best Cyber Monday tech deals that are still available to shop. Luckily for you, there are still some excellent offers available as the Cyber Monday deals event winds down, with record-low prices from your favorite retailers and brands.



Tech gadgets are some of the best deals you can find during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, thanks to rare and significant discounts on pricey gadgets like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and cameras. The Cyber Monday deals event might be the last opportunity of the year to score a record-low price.



Below, I've listed today's best tech sales, followed by the best deals on AirPods, OLED TVs, smart speakers, gaming bundles, and streaming devices. Some highlights include our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,597.99, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 marked down to $189.99, and the best-selling Blink Mini security camera on sale for only $19.99.



Shop more of this evening's best deals below, and keep in mind that most Cyber Monday sales end at Midnight, so you have just hours left to grab a bargain.

The best Cyber Monday tech sales

The 71 best Cyber Monday deals on tech

Best Cyber Monday deals 2023: TVs

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now but it has been previously rated as our best TV - and still holds up brilliantly today. Walmart currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,399 - that equals the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Cheap smart TV: The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Cyber Monday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Another decent big-screen display for those with a restricted budget, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy in today's Cyber Monday sales. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Cyber Monday bestseller, and the official store has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,999. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and a great price for this premium display. The popular Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $238 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart has the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $238. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2023: Laptops

HP 14 Chromebook: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy

Under half price: An absolutely fantastic budget Chromebook deal in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, this HP 14 is the perfect choice for light browser-based tasks and school work. Not only is it incredibly cheap thanks to a huge $170 price cut, but the combination of an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage are doing to set you up nicely for the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $579.99 now $329.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron 15 is easily the best budget laptop deal in the Dell Cyber Monday sale. Sure, it's not a high-end machine looks-wise but the impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are perfect for an everyday Windows machine. For under $350 you really can't go wrong with this Inspiron 15 - it's powerful and features plenty of storage for all your files and apps.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Recommended: A massive $280 price cut in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale makes this 15.6-inch HP one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen in a long time. This isn't a super high-end model but you're getting a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM in a machine that's well under $400. From a sheer bang-for-the-buck perspective, this is one incredibly specced-out machine for under $400 and one that's absolutely perfect for an everyday workhorse. The only downside? The rather small 256GB SSD, which isn't much storage-wise.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models to boot. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Asus G14 has been one of our favorite gaming laptops ever since its introduction in 2020 and Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are offering an incredible price on the latest model right now. This stunning machine features a potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all extremely high-end considering this machine's lightweight 14-inch form factor.

Alienware M16 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399.99 at Dell

Are looks as important to you as power? Dell's Cyber Monday deals are offering a whopping $600 discount on this specced-out Alienware M16. This gorgeous machine features a potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9-7845HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - absolutely fantastic specs at this price point. While you're definitely paying a little for "style points" here, these specs are also backed up with a lavish 240Hz 1600p monitor, allowing your games to truly shine.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2023: Apple products

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Amazon dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,049 - the lowest price we've ever seen. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at B&H

First-ever discount: The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already - barely a few weeks after its launch. This is for the model with the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there. MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,499 now $2,249 at B&H

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99. That's the best deal you can find right now – albeit $10 more than it was early today – and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Eying up that Apple Watch 9 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 was released in October, and Best Buy has the smartwatch down to a new record-low price of $329 for Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Price check: Amazon: Sold out