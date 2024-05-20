Shop the 19 best tech deals from Amazon's massive Memorial Day sale

The Amazon Memorial Day sale launched last week, and if you're looking to score a deal on a tech gadget, you've come to the right place. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through the sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals on OLED TVs, headphones, tablets, smart home devices, AirPods, and more.



• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale



While Memorial Day sales are typically known for discounts on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, and lawnmowers, you can also always find impressive discounts on tech gadgets, and Amazon's sale proves just that. You can score record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Amazon's own smart home devices. Some highlights include Samsung's gorgeous 65-inch S95C OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,999.99, the popular Ring Doorbell marked down to just $59.99, and Sony's exceptional WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $248.



Shop more of the best tech deals below, and keep in mind today's offers are from Amazon's official Memorial Day sale, so we don't expect prices to drop further on Memorial Day proper (Monday, May 27).

Amazon Memorial Day sale: the 19 best tech deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99. That price matches the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $99.99, thanks to today's $55 discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.95 now $119.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is getting a $30 discount at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget small display, the Amazon 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for $119.99. While the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE includes all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $189.99, which is $10 more than the lowest-ever price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

Grab a $100 discount on Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $334 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $334 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal from Amazon's Memorial Day sale brings the 55-inch model down to $389.99.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is down to a new record-low price of $949 when you apply the additional $100 coupon at checkout. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $300 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,696.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,997.99 at Amazon

Perhaps the best TV deal from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale is Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED on sale for a new record-low price of $1,997.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Shop more Memorial Day sales