Shokz headphones are massively discounted for Black Friday: Here are my top picks

With the Black Friday deals now underway, it's a great time to grab yourself a brilliant pair of Shokz bone conduction headphones, a favorite among runners and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Right now we're tracking big discounts across the range (although sadly not on the brand new OpenRun Pro 2), so there's a great saving to be had on picks for swimming, running, and more.

Highlights include 32% off the older OpenRun Pro and OpenRun models, as well as savings on the OpenMove and the OpenSwim Pro. Check out the deals in full below.

Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Black Friday deals in your area.

Today's best Shokz bone conduction headphone Black Friday UK deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was £159.95 now £109 at Amazon Back down to their lowest-ever price, get £50 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro. While they might have been supplanted by this year's OpenRun Pro 2, they're still formidable and much less expensive.

Shokz OpenMove: was £79.95 now £55 at Amazon Get nearly a third off the Shokz OpenMove headphones with six hours of battery life and IP55 waterproofing. At just 29 grams these are perfect for more all-round exercise and are cheaper than the specialized running and swimming options.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro: was £169 now £135 at Amazon While there are no deals on the baselineOpenSwim, you can get the Pro version at 20% off, down to their lowest-ever price of £135. They're good for up to two hours of submersion in two meters of water, and feature 32GB of onboard storage for MP3 music, so you can listen to songs while you swim.

Today's best Shokz bone conduction headphone Black Friday US deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon The OpenRun Pro are back down to their lowest-ever US price of $125. Again, these have been supplanted by the OpenRun Pro 2, but you'll be paying around $180 for those with no sales currently on offer.

Shokz OpenRun : was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon Get a whopping 31% off the regular OpenRun in the US, now just $89.95. That's the lowest-ever price we've seen on these, available in all four colors and the more snug Mini size option too.

Shokz OpenMove: was $79.95 now $54.95 at Amazon The Shokz OpenMove are back down to their lowest-ever price of $54.95 in the US, and are a great pick for all-round exercise for less than $60. Get up to six hours of listening time, high-quality audio, and lightweight comfort.

Shokz OpenSwim: was $149.95 now $104.95 at Amazon The OpenSwim are discounted in the US, unlike the UK, down to their lowest-ever price of $104.95. They come with 4GB of onboard MP3 storage (less than the OpenSwim Pro), eight hours of battery life, and IP68 waterproofing.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro: was $179.95 now $159.95 at Amazon There's a very modest discount of 11% on the OpenSwim Pro, which come with more onboard storage, better battery life, and improved audio quality over the OpenSwim. However, they're still pretty expensive. This is the lowest-ever price we've seen, but you might want to think about the OpenSwim instead.

Shokz's headphones stand out over other workout picks before of their excellent use of bone conduction technology. Bone conduction headphones pipe audio into your ears by sending vibrations through your skull. That might sound grotesque, but it's a tried and tested audio delivery option that comes with massive benefits. It leaves your ears free and ventilated, reducing sweat and keeping you alert to your surroundings if you're out running or cycling.

Shokz's headphones generally are also very lightweight, secure, and comfortable. Bone conduction headphones like this are also the only way to get yourself some music to listen to while you're swimming.

Want to find out more? Check out our best bone conduction headphones guide.

