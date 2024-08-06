Samsung's newest and brilliant 48-inch OLED TV is down to its lowest price ever

Samsung's latest OLED TVs are currently on sale at record-low prices. While many of the TVs are worth considering, its budget small-screen OLED TV is a particular standout right now. You can get the 48-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV direct from Samsung for $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99).

The Samsung S90D gaming TV is the budget-tier product in the company's OLED collection. The latest Samsung S90D OLED TV uses a W-OLED panel, which doesn't have brightness as high as the S95D's QD-OLED panels. Despite that, it should technically outperform past models in terms of brightness.

We were also impressed when we tried this model ourselves, praising the rich colors and brightness. So, today's deal is spot on if you need a smaller yet still capable TV for all-around use and gaming on current-gen consoles.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

The 48-inch Samsung S90D TV is one of the best value deals right now on the manufacturer's new generation of OLED TVs. It flaunts the brightness and color you'd expect from an OLED panel in addition to features you'd find useful in a gaming TV, like a 144Hz refresh rate and multiple ports for consoles. It's also useful for non-gaming needs like streaming your favorite shows. This is one of the earliest price cuts on the newest model, so it's worth considering as an upgrade if you've been thinking about upgrading to OLED for some time but want a smaller and more affordable option.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,399 at Samsung

A smaller £100 saving is available on the same 48-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV in the UK. Of course, you get all the same features, including an impressive OLED panel with great colors and brightness, super gaming support with a 144Hz refresh rate and lots of HDMI 2.1 ports, and the solid Tizen interface to access all the major streaming apps. Speaking of that, this offer at Samsung also comes with over £315 worth of apps and subscriptions for free, including Apple TV Plus, Xbox Game Pass, Calm and more.

As a gaming TV, the Samsung S90D supports refresh rates up to 144Hz and enough port variety to support multiple consoles. That refresh rate should capture most details for competitive gaming, along with the OLED screen, which ensures great brightness and enhances colors. On top of that, its built-in Tizen enables integrated streaming services and voice control for conveniences outside of gaming.

The Samsung S90D comes in sizes as small as 42 inches up to 83 inches. However, the offers aren't as good on the other sizes because the 42-inch TV is only $50 less than the 48-inch one, and the price jumps to $1,499.99 for the 55-inch one. That said, if you absolutely must get a larger size, they're all sporting discounts over $400 off. Most notably, the 65-inch TV is nearly $1,000 off at $1,799.99 (was $2,699.99).

For more recommendations, see TechRadar's list of best Samsung TVs. We also have a comparison between Samsung TV vs LG TVs.