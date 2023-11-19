PSA: this is how you get an extra 30% off a Samsung phone deal this Black Friday

Psst - I'm going to let you in on a Black Friday secret. You can get an exclusive discount of up to 25% off if you use the Shop Samsung Mobile app while shopping for your Black Friday deals at the official Samsung Store this week.

This neat little trick, which we spotted on the Samsung site, is stackable with the excellent range of early Samsung Black Friday deals already available. It does, however, only affect cell phones, tablets, laptops, and headphones. Unfortunately, Samsung's awesome Black Friday TV deals are not covered under this handy little extra saving.

We've rounded up a few of Samsung's best eligible deals just down below for you to check out. Note that if you click on any of the links below on this page while on a mobile device, you'll automatically be prompted to install the app. It's up to you whether you install it or not (you can still visit the Samsung Store), but you'll only see the exclusive discounts if you install it first.

If you're interested, you can also check out our main Black Friday deals hub for plenty more recommendations on everything from air fryers to big-screen TVs.

Exclusive savings on the Samsung Mobile App

Samsung Mobile app: get up to 30% extra off on cell phones, tablets, headphones, and laptops

Head on over to the Samsung site and install the official mobile app to unlocked exclusive bonus savings of up to 30%. Note that this promotion stacks on top of the various trade-in rebates and bundle bonuses that you'll find with Samsung's Black Friday deals. It does, however, only apply to cell phones, headphones, and laptops. TVs aren't covered unfortunately.

Recommended eligible devices

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to 25% off via app, plus up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

A great choice if you're looking for a new cell phone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is available with a hefty app-exclusive discount of up to 25% off plus a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Combined, this is a significant saving here and well worth checking out this Black Friday. Note, you can also take advantage of some awesome bundle deals right now - adding a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $150 and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 - not bad!

Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to 30% off via app, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Fancy going foldable? You'll find even better Samsung Black Friday deals arrayed on the Galaxy Z series. These superb devices have up to 30% off via the mobile app plus an additional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. Combined, you're getting a great deal on an unlocked device here - and you can also bundle in those cheap accessories if you fancy getting your hands on even more cheap Samsung tech (Buds Pro 2 for $50, Galaxy Watch 6 for $150).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: 20% off via app, free memory upgrade, and up to $700 off with a trade-in

It's not just cell phones that are included with the Samsung Store's Mobile App exclusive discount - you'll also find a massive 20% off the latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates. These gorgeous tablets, complete with lavish AMOLED displays, are also available with an additional trade-in of up to $700 off - particularly handy for cutting that hefty price tag down to size.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: 15% off, plus up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Finally, we'd also recommend checking out Samsung's Black Friday on the excellent Galaxy Watch 6. Even though it's most heavily featured as a bundle item (alongside the cell phones), it's actually got great deals in isolation too. For example, the Mobile App will get you 15% off and you can trade-in an old device for an additional saving. The Galaxy Watch 6 is already discounted by $80 upfront so there are plenty of options for picking up a cheap smartwatch here.

