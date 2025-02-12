Presidents' Day laptop sales are live: shop 9 hand-picked deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

The annual Presidents' Day sales aren't traditionally known for laptop deals but there are some surprisingly good early offers this week. Best Buy, Dell, and many other leading retailers have excellent retail events that you can shop right now, well ahead of the actual big day.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up a few of the best laptop deals I've found so far in these big sales below. Some old favorites are included, like record-low prices on Apple MacBooks, but I'd also say today's discounts on inexpensive Windows laptops are just as good.

For example, you can get a super-solid Dell Inspiron 15 with a Ryzen 7 chipset for just $349, which is an absolute steal if you want an inexpensive workhorse. It's also a great time to consider picking up a machine with one of the latest Snapdragon X chipsets as Best Buy has some superb discounts on these efficient and powerful laptops.

Check out my full list of Presidents' Day laptop sales below or head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales hub if you want to see more of today's best deals on TVs, appliances, and many other categories.

Today's best early Presidents' Day laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £379 now £249 at Best Buy Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $349 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Ryzen 5-7520U

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The saving isn't massive but I really think this Dell Inspiron is a stellar deal if you just need a solid machine for the basics. For under $400, you're getting a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and a 512GB SSD - which should suffice for speeding through all the usual daily tasks. Sure, having 16GB of RAM would have been great but for $350? This one is great value.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $949 now $599 at Best Buy Display - 14 inch 2-in-1 touchscreen

Processor - Ryzen 7-8840HS

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB If you need a powerful machine that doesn't break the bank, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a superb choice. Firstly, you're getting a speedy Ryzen 7 chipset under the hood here alongside 16GB of RAM, which should be enough to handle even intensive workloads. On top of that, an expansive 1TB SSD means you have plenty of storage to work with here. This machine also features a touchscreen and convertible 2-in-1 that allows you to use it as a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Edge: was $899 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Is battery life a priority for you? You could consider picking up a Snapdragon chipset-equipped laptop like this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Edge. With a nice discount at Best Buy, this is currently one of the cheapest laptops on the market to feature this powerful and efficient ARM-based processor. On top of superb battery life, you can expect great performance here thanks to the 16GB of RAM and a gorgeous lightweight design.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

CPU - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The new Surface Pro 11 boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications. We were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review so this is an easy recommendation, although this machine was $100 cheaper over Black Friday.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB My top pick for a MacBook deal in the Presidents' Day sale at Best Buy is the latest MacBook Air M3 - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings it down to within $50 of the lowest ever price. This isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the older M2 version was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my cash.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale also has the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 - a record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is still a great machine if you're looking to save a bit of cash.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,079 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.

More of today's best early Presidents' Day sales