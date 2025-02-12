Presidents' Day laptop sales are live: shop 9 hand-picked deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more
Superb deals from Dell, Best Buy, and other leading retailers
The annual Presidents' Day sales aren't traditionally known for laptop deals but there are some surprisingly good early offers this week. Best Buy, Dell, and many other leading retailers have excellent retail events that you can shop right now, well ahead of the actual big day.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up a few of the best laptop deals I've found so far in these big sales below. Some old favorites are included, like record-low prices on Apple MacBooks, but I'd also say today's discounts on inexpensive Windows laptops are just as good.
For example, you can get a super-solid Dell Inspiron 15 with a Ryzen 7 chipset for just $349, which is an absolute steal if you want an inexpensive workhorse. It's also a great time to consider picking up a machine with one of the latest Snapdragon X chipsets as Best Buy has some superb discounts on these efficient and powerful laptops.
Check out my full list of Presidents' Day laptop sales below or head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales hub if you want to see more of today's best deals on TVs, appliances, and many other categories.
Today's best early Presidents' Day laptop deals
Display - 11 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 128GB
We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Ryzen 5-7520U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The saving isn't massive but I really think this Dell Inspiron is a stellar deal if you just need a solid machine for the basics. For under $400, you're getting a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and a 512GB SSD - which should suffice for speeding through all the usual daily tasks. Sure, having 16GB of RAM would have been great but for $350? This one is great value.
Display - 14 inch 2-in-1 touchscreen
Processor - Ryzen 7-8840HS
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
If you need a powerful machine that doesn't break the bank, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a superb choice. Firstly, you're getting a speedy Ryzen 7 chipset under the hood here alongside 16GB of RAM, which should be enough to handle even intensive workloads. On top of that, an expansive 1TB SSD means you have plenty of storage to work with here. This machine also features a touchscreen and convertible 2-in-1 that allows you to use it as a tablet.
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Is battery life a priority for you? You could consider picking up a Snapdragon chipset-equipped laptop like this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Edge. With a nice discount at Best Buy, this is currently one of the cheapest laptops on the market to feature this powerful and efficient ARM-based processor. On top of superb battery life, you can expect great performance here thanks to the 16GB of RAM and a gorgeous lightweight design.
Display - 13-inch OLED
CPU - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The new Surface Pro 11 boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications. We were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review so this is an easy recommendation, although this machine was $100 cheaper over Black Friday.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
My top pick for a MacBook deal in the Presidents' Day sale at Best Buy is the latest MacBook Air M3 - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings it down to within $50 of the lowest ever price. This isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the older M2 version was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my cash.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale also has the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 - a record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is still a great machine if you're looking to save a bit of cash.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.
More of today's best early Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: TVs, robot vacs & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 35% off mattresses
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off mattresses + free accessories
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $299 + free shipping
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: organization, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Mattress Firm: Queens from $149.99
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Purple: up to $600 off mattresses
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, gifts, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
- Wayfair: deals on furniture, decor, rugs & outdoor
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The all-new AirPods 4 have never been cheaper, thanks to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale
Presidents' Day TV sales are live – here are the 9 best deals worth buying right now