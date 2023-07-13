Post-Prime Day blues? How about a massive 64% off this Nespresso coffee machine?

If you're after a simple, mess-free pod coffee machine that produces a smooth coffee with a thick crema on top every time, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus could be for you – and it's enjoying an extended discounted price on Amazon post Prime Day.

Claiming its place in our best coffee machines guide, the Vertuo Plus single-serve pod machine is currently way south of £100 with a mega 64% price reduction on the Deluxe Black version, making it a great time to bag this coffee maker that will mix up your daily coffee routine.

Today's best Nespresso Vertuo Plus deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was £219.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Nespresso coffee machines have always enjoyed price cuts during sale events, but this post-Prime Day discount is worth grabbing now. Dropping well under £100, you're getting a deep discount here for a popular coffee maker. As we commented in our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review, it's a convenient and easy to use coffee machine that adds variety to your caffeine routine.

Compatible with a wide variety of Nespresso coffee pods used by other models like the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus is the company's mid-range single-serve pod machine, and is super-easy and convenient in daily use.

The coffee maker boasts a large water cylinder so your trips to fill it up don't come around so often, heats up water in a mere 40 seconds, and can make a perfectly smooth cup of coffee every time in one of five sizes.

You get a wide choice of coffee pods for different tastes; however these are more expensive compared to buying ground coffee, and there's no milk frother included, so that's an extra outlay you'll have to consider if that's how you like to take your coffee. Those quibbles aside, this is an excellent coffee machine at an even more excellent price right now.