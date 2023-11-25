One of Samsung's best gaming monitors is down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday, but it won't stay this low for long

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors on the market, and with this Black Friday offer, you can get this Samsung Odyssey G85SB monitor for just $899.99 on Amazon, its lowest price ever.

With Black Friday deals starting to dwindle as we head into the weekend, there's no telling how much longer this deal will still be around, so if you want to grab one of the best Black Friday monitor deals still available, this is the one to beat. Of course it might stick around for the Cyber Monday deals, but there's no guarantee of that.

With its QD-OLED panel, enjoy the fastest pixel response (0.03ms) possible with a 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440p) resolution and a 175Hz refresh rate for blazing fast, high-fidelity gaming. What's more, you also get VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and AMD FreeSync compatibility to eliminate screen tearing while playing your favorite PC games. It even has USB-C connectivity in case you've been looking for one of the best USB-C monitors around.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung Odyssey G85SB deal

Samsung Odyssey G85SB: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Enjoy blazing fast gaming with the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G85SB thanks to its 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and super-sharp WQHD resolution on a QD-OLED panel, all for an incredible 40% off this Black Friday, but you'll want to move fast if you're going to get this deal before it expires.

More Samsung Odyssey G85SB deals

