My dream Christmas gift is Samsung's The Frame TV and it's down to a record-low price

Samsung's gorgeous and pricey The Frame QLED TV is at the top of my Christmas wish list. Not only would it look stunning in my home, but I can't wait to pick out a piece of art to display.



Luckily for me (or whoever wants to buy me this gift), Samsung is having a huge sale and has slashed the 43-inch model down to a record-low price of $799.99 (originally $999.99). The retailer is also offering a free customizable bezel with your purchase, which is worth $99.99.



The 2024 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture thanks to the QLED display, which features Pantone-art-validated colors that bring images to life. The stylish set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography, and now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. The Samsung set also has customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and a matte display to limit light distraction.

Christmas wish list: Samsung The Frame QLED TV

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas gift, and the 43-inch model is on sale for a record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This limited-time deal also includes a free customizable bezel. Ends tonight

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer that expires tonight. I've listed more of today's best TV deals, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED displays.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at $999 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and it's on sale for an incredible price of $699.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Discover sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - that's a whopping $1,200 discount and just $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows, and smooth gaming. Today's deal shaves a whopping $1,000 off the retail price.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

