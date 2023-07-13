Missed Prime Day? This Roomba j7 deal can still save you £100 on a robot vacuum

Amazon Prime Day may be over for the year, but that doesn't mean you can't still bag some great deals from the retailer. The excellent Roomb j7+ is down from £499 to £399.99 at Amazon.

The combo version of the Roomba j7 is our favorite pick in our best robot vacuum guide. This model does lack the mopping feature that comes with the Combo variant but is otherwise exactly the same; so you should expect it to be a helpful cleaning buddy that'll keep your home free from debris and feeling tidy (though as with any smart vacuum you will still need to do a manual clean every so often).

Best of all, these deals aren't exclusive to Amazon Prime members – unlike those that appeared during Prime Day – so you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to get them. You do, however, still need a Prime membership for free next-day delivery, and Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial,



iRobot Roomba j7+: was £499 now £399.99 at Amazon

We commended iRobot Roomba j7's ability to pick up dirt from carpet and hard floors and its self-charging feature. However, we noted that it can occasionally move larger debris around the room rather than picking it up and that it can be a little noisy. This deal will net you a solid £100 saving and brings the robot vacuum down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was £699 now £579 at Amazon

The j7+ is identical to the regular j7 in terms of its cleaning prowess, but this option comes with a self-emptying bin. You will eventually need to clear out the larger bin it's depositing debris into but as long as you don't forget, your Roomba will likely never need to stop cleaning because it's full.

The iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum will be an excellent addition to your cleaning arsenal. If you hate cleaning then it should mean you'll spend less time tidying up as it'll suck most of the dirt and debris that your day-to-day activities leave lying around – when you come to do your manual cleaning there will be a lot less that you need to do.

It lacks the mop feature that comes with the Combo version, but whether you have hard floors or carpet this gadget will do an excellent job of keeping your home clean. Plus, as we mentioned in the deal it's currently its lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been after a robot vacuum for a while there's never been a better time to pick this one up.