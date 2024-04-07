Looking for a cheap TV deal? Amazon has stunning prices starting at just $89.99

If you're looking to buy a cheap TV, you won't find much better than the incredible deals currently at Amazon. The retailer is offering stunning prices on its Fire TV lineup, and I'm rounding up the best offers below, with deals starting at just $89.99.



All of the TV deals below include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a voice remote with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Some stand-out offers include this 75-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba for just $479.99, the best-selling Hisense 65-inch 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $549.99, and this Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV for only $89.99.



Today's best cheap TV deals at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Insignia-32-inch-Class-NS-32F201NA23%2Fdp%2FB09ZLTMWWH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_bdfbc08b_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $89.99—the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-40-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N719G17%3Fpf_rd_r%3DB8TF27VWF5V2YPQN2MZ1%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D4527d893-6c56-4f9c-81ef-98ff2709c91e%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_3_8622392b_dt_sl14_1e%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249.99 now $178.99 at Amazon

Another budget small display is Amazon's 40-inch 2-Series TV which is on sale for a record-low price of $178.99. Like the TV deal above, the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution but includes smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-75-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6F8YBH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $479.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Insignia-65-inch-Class-NS-65F301NA23%2Fdp%2FB09ZLSRXRN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_3c155aea_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $329.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FToshiba-75-inch-Class-Remote-75C350LU%2Fdp%2FB0CPQ6WDYH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_bdfbc08b_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $649.99 now $479.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $479.99, which is an incredible price for a big-screen display. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

