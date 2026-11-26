Black Friday is here! The sale fell on 27 November this year, and runs through to Cyber Monday on November 30, and Australian retailers are offering excellent discounts on a huge range of laptops.

You can get a Lenovo machine with 16GB of RAM for under AU$900, and there are also deals on lightweight 2-in-1s through to high-end gaming laptops.

Apple deals are also better than usual, with some great prices on refurbished MacBook Neos, or new models from Amazon.

As TechRadar Australia's resident laptop expert, I'm here to help. I've been keeping tabs on price changes across the entire year, so I can confidently tell you what's an actual good buy and filter out all the bad deals. I've been hunting Black Friday deals since the start of the month, as many device-makers started their sales early, and will be here till at least December 3.

If you’re still deciding what to buy, our guides to the best laptops in Australia and the best gaming laptops explain what to look for. It’s also worth checking our HP coupon codes and Lenovo coupon codes if you’re buying direct.

Top retailers for Black Friday laptop deals

After something else entirely? Check out our full coverage of Black Friday deals and get your Christmas shopping done before the rush.

Everyday laptop deals

MacBook deals

Thin and light laptop deals

2-in-1 laptop deals

Save 39% (AU$1,300) HP OmniBook X Flip 16 | Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$3,299 now AU$1,999 at HP Australia This large-screen 2-in-1 from HP uses the Intel Series 2 Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, giving it a good mix of performance and battery life. The 16-inch laptop also has a 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 and a facial recognition webcam. We have seen it for slightly less, but this is still a pretty good price if you want a big premium 2-in-1.

Gaming laptop deals

Go back to top ⧋